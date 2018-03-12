Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Limited Edition launched at starting price of Rs 4.21 lakh

Datsun GO and GO+ now have new 'remixed' variants, in the form of Remix Limited Editions. The Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Limited Edition have been launched in India at Rs 4.21 lakh and Rs 4.99 lakh, respectively. The new editions will come with new hood and roof wraps, all black interiors and new dual-tone colour combinations. Datsun GO and GO+ Remix Editions will be available at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across-India starting today. Datsun GO Remix has been introduced in an exclusive ONYX black colour combined with orange decals.

Also, the Datsun GO+ Remix comes in a dual-tone storm white colour styled with orange and black decals. The Datsun GO and GO+ Remix are also available in Storm White and Dual-tone Silver, respectively.

Datsun GO and GO+ Remix limited edition models will come with nine new features that include Remote Keyless entry, Hands-free Bluetooth audio, seat covers, all black front grill, black wheel covers, piano-black interiors, rear spoiler, chrome exhaust finisher and chrome bumper bezel.

Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Datsun brings together the heritage of Japanese technology and contemporary design that appeal to our target consumers. The Remix variants are a fantastic addition to the Datsun portfolio and we are delighted to introduce the exclusive Onyx Black colour option in Datsun GO model. We are confident that the Remix Limited Editions of GO and GO+ variants will definitely turn heads on the roads.”

Datsun GO and GO+ models come with a 1.2L engines. The Datsun GO+ offers a 5+2 seating layout. Both models come with features like follow-me-home headlamps, speed sensitive electric power steering, air conditioning, front power windows, auxiliary-in and USB charger ports, and central locking.