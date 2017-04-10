Datsun Go and Go Plus Anniversary Editions launched in India at Rs 4.19 lakh and Rs 4.90 lakh

In 2013, Nissan India's low-cost brand, Datsun, was resurrected for developing markets like India. Providing practical products with less form and more function, the Japanese brand introduced the Go and Go Plus in India. The response, however, hasn't been quite great for both the cars as they have sold 702 units for the Go and 503 Go Plus models in February 2017. The lack of features that were offered by competitors, despite its high price put off a number of potential buyers. In its third year in India, the company has introduced refreshed version of the Go and Go Plus Anniversary Editions. Priced at Rs 4.19 lakh for the Go and Rs 4.90 lakh for the Go Plus, both prices ex-showroom, Delhi, the cars now have some new set of features along with a segment-first update.

The Datsun Go and Go Plus Anniversary Edition models will now come with mood lighting which can be controlled via a mobile application in the owner's smartphone. This feature is in addition to an audio system that now has Bluetooth connectivity, blue inserts on the occupant seats as well as matching a blue coloured centre console colour theme. Changes on the outside over the standard models include Anniversary Edition badging, body graphics and a black rear spoiler. At the occasion, Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd said, “The Datsun brand is winning over more and more customers who are seeking accessible mobility. We are celebrating our three successful years with the launch of special anniversary editions of GO and GO+ and activities around our Datsun model range. Congratulations to the Datsun team for this milestone and special thanks to all our customers across India.”

The powertrain options for the Datsun Go and Datsun Go Plus remain the same. Both cars are powered by the in-line, three-cylinder, 1.2 litre petrol engine that generates 67 hp of power at 5,000 rpm and 104 Nm of torque which is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Like all other Datsun models sold in the country, the Go and Go Plus Anniversary Editions are offered with a two-year/unlimited kilometres warranty and free roadside assistance. The warranty can be extended up to five years with unlimited kilometres.

Price of the Datsun Go and Go Plus Anniversary Editions are

Datsun Go Anniversary Edition: Rs 4.19 lakh

Datsun Go Plus Anniversary Edition: Rs 4.90 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi