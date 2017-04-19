Daimler India adds new intercity coach to BharatBenz bus line up



Daimler India Commercial Vehicles has launched an all new BharatBenz intercity coach, targeted at the growing intercity travel segment. With the launch of this new bus, Daimler has expanded its line up of buses, which have been available in India since 2015. The intercity coach has been designed “to take inter-city travel to the next level: a safer and more comfortable experience for passengers and drivers, and more value for operators at the same time.” Daimler aims to ensure best-in-class cabin space in the 12-metre BharatBenz intercity coach, while providing 790 mm of legroom for passengers. The new bus comes with a comprehensive range of active and passive safety features.

The intercity coach incorporates SCR technology, and meets BSIV emission norms. The SCR technology helps provide better fuel efficiency and lower maintenance cost of the bus. If required, this technology allows the BSIV vehicle to use BSIII fuel, as this technology uses aqueous urea-based fluid called AdBlue. The fluid is sprayed into the exhaust system to breakdown harmful emissions into nitrogen and water. AdBlue is available at all BharatBenz dealerships and other outlets in country.

For smooth ride, suspension at the front and the rear are calibrated with chassis performance for less impacts on the road. BharatBenz buses are manufactured from aluminique body, which meets the stringent safety standards of the AIS-031 CMUR Bus Body Code. Also, the bus gets a vinyl flooring with an anti-skid top layer and fire resistant materials.

The aluminique structure also lowers the gross vehicle weight to 16 tonne, which combined with an aerodynamic body design and tubeless tyres reduces drag and rolling resistance, and hence improves fuel efficiency. The bus has a front engine that delivers 235 hp of power. It has a range of 100,000 km before there is need for change of engine oil and gearbox oil. Along with this, the company also offers an extended warranty on the coach.

Markus Villinger, Managing Director Daimler Buses India said: “We designed the all-new BharatBenz intercity coach to take inter-city travel to the next level: a safer and more comfortable experience for passengers and drivers, and more value for operators at the same time. Building on our acceptance in the market and this strong product with proven BS IV technology, we are very confident to capture opportunities in this growing segment.”