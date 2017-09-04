Crossover fever: Aston Martin DBX Crossover production confirmed

It was first at the 2015 Geneva International Motor show when Aston Martin first ever showcased its DBX Crossover vehicle and a report on Autocar UK now confirms that design of the vehicle has been signed off and will enter production in 2019. The company has already invested about $235 million in the development of DBX concept and moving now the SUV space might just change the fortunes of this 104 year old sports car manufacturer. During the unveil of the concept Dr Andy Palmer, CEO, Aston Martin said “This is, clearly, not a production-ready sports GT car, but it is a piece of fresh, bold thinking about what Aston Martin GT customers around the world could request of us in the future. He was also very clear that for the survival of the company it must do a SUV. Aston Martin DBX concept is based on new aluminium architecture with elements taken from the DB11 platform. The two-door, four - seater platform that was showcased was powered by a electric motor which is being speculated to make it to the production.

However since then the company has scaled back to a hybrid setup there is a possibility that the AMG engine might be mated with a single or multiple electric motors giving it more power than the regular V12 engine. Along with this new crossover, Aston Martin is also being rumored to be working on at least three more new models. The company is on its way to make the biggest expansion in its over 100 year old history. The production of core models like the Aston Martin Vantage will always be restricted to 7,000 units to maintain exclusivity but models in the Aston Martin’s SUV line-up like this DBX crossover which has more mainstream appeal is necessary to sustain company’s long-term growth plan.

This new Aston Martin crossover vehicle is aimed largely at the global markets like USA, China and middle-east markets. We expect the vehicle to make its market debut in 2020 taking on other luxury performance SUVs like Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga and the Rolls-Royce Cullian. Palmer is confident that this crossover will be different and one of its kind. “It has not sacrificed any beauty to achieve its practicality or performance,” he added.