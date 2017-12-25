Christmas 2017: Who needs a Christmas Tree when you can have Tesla Model X’s Easter Egg show

If you happen to own a Tesla Model X, and speaking in the Indian context - only Shashi Ruia and Ritesh Deshmukh own one, you will not need a Christmas Tree. So, hoping that Mr Ruia and Mr Deshmukh can tap into their Model X's spectacular light and sound show, here's what we're really on about. Tesla Model X has the 'Easter Egg' show programmed in it and owners can activate it by simply following a set of instructions like hold a button for five seconds, then enter code, then press OK and then the car will ask you to bugger off and close all doors, so you can enjoy the show from the outside. Not just light and sound, the Model X also 'dances', well of course, that only means that it makes good use of its Falcon Wing doors.

When I first heard of the concept, I thought that it would just some blinking lights and opening-closing doors. But I stand corrected, the show is actually quite cool with lights synchronised with the music and then doors go with it too. I think it's very festive and cute.

Tesla Model X is more than what meets the eye. You have to watch the video of a Model X walking all over a Lamborghini Aventador SV in a drag race, setting a new world record as the fastest SUV. The Ludicrous + enabled vehicle beat the Lambo clocking in at 11.418 seconds for a quarter-mile at nearly 189 kph. Watch the video here.

The base 75D variant of the Tesla Model X can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, and the top trim P100D features the company's much-hyped Ludicrous mode which enables it to shoot from 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The car has been electronically restricted to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Bringing the focus back on the festivities around us, and refreshing your mood with this video:

Now, there are a couple of them in India. A Tesla Model X was spotted on a Mumbai dockyard in the beginning of this month. Some days later it was seen on running on Mumbai roads. It was quite a mystery as to who the owner was. The said Tesla Model X belongs to Shashi Ruia of Essar Group. A resident of South Mumbai, Ruia was recently snapped driving the car near his bungalow emerged. The one Ritesh Deshmukh has gifted to him by his lovely wife Genelia. Want to have a looksie? See pictures here. If not, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!