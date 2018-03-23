Chinese SUV worth Rs 13 crore: World’s most expensive SUV that makes Lamborghini Urus & Bentley Bentayga look cheap

Customised SUVs have become a trend today and you will find even smaller SUVs parked outside the custom shops nowadays. However, we are not here to talk about the smaller species today but something big and supremely tempting. Karlmann King, a customised SUV that has been based on the Ford F-550 commercial truck is in the headlines these days as it is the most expensive SUV that you can buy on the planet. The design of the new Karlmann King is one of its most prominent highlights. The SUV gets sharp edges and there are no curves on the body. The SUV comes drenched in dark paintwork that gives it a lot of character. Even the headlamps of the vehicle are edgy, coming across as predatory.

The grille up front is massive and the logo of the company sits in the middle. The new Karlmann King SUV can also be opted with a body armour that makes it bulletproof. Now comes the interiors that will actually make you feel like a king when you are inside the Karlmann King. The rear seats of this SUV are inspired by a lounge and the vehicle can accommodate as many as four people. The cabin has refrigerator, TV and also an espresso machine. There is also a PlayStation 4 in the cabin that will fascinate you for sure if you are a gaming freak. The ceiling has a starry treatment that will remind of the uber-luxury Rolls Royce cars.

Speaking of the engine, the Karlsmann King draws power from Ford's 6.8-litre V10 engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 400 horsepower. The top speed of the vehicle is rather disappointing at 140 kmph due to the vehicle's weight of 6 tonnes. The company will be Only 12 such cars will be made in the world. So, how much you need to own this SUV? Well, the answer is USD 2 million that translates to Rs 13 crore. If you are one of those who can afford it, hurry up as only 12 are there and if not (like us) enjoy this slideshow.

