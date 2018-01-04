China-based Byton SUV to debut at CES 2018: Self-driving, home theatre, door handles and a lot more to check out

Gone are the days when we looked forward to events like the North American International Auto Show or the Auto Expo in India for the introduction of new vehicle concepts. Now, the focus is shifting a lot towards tech and CES this year will be the centre stage for tech-centric mobility. Along with new products and concepts from established automakers, its debut lineup includes first looks at startups and unknowns like Byton. With global headquarters in Nanjing, China, a tech-focused HQ in Silicon Valley and a design centre in Munich, Byton plans to develop vehicles for major markets around the world. The company celebrated its coming out in September last year and now is preparing to showcase its first concept car at CES 2018.

Under in the shadows, the Byton concept seems to have a typical SUV profile, but with unique front and rear LED lighting. The SUV that so far appears to be regular is anything but. This will be, as Byton calls it, an SIV - Smart Intuitive Vehicle. To begin with, there will be no door handles. The driver (or more like the first passenger since s/he won't be driving) gain entry via facial recognition cameras.

There is a steering wheel inside which means the first passenger can opt for manual driving, however, we reckon it will be difficult to focus with the giant flashing screen up front. But the cabin does appear designed more for a full autonomy vehicle.

The dashboard "shared experience display" looks well-suited to sitting back and watching like a living room HD TV, and Byton promises a comprehensive cloud platform binding together driver and passenger devices, apps, profiles, etc. Byton wants its car to be more than just a mode of transport and place also for work, play or relaxation (perhaps also driving at times).

Byton also wants to provide uninterrupted connectivity with speeds up to 1,000 Mbps to drive the digital bits, including voice and hand gesture control for human-machine interface.

Byton has not said much about the powertrain specifics yet, but it announced plans for 350- and 500-km options back in September. It also plans to focus on cutting charging times down to the time spent sipping a cup of Joe.

The company intends to bring its first vehicle to market in China by 2019, with US and European launches following in 2020. The platform will also be used for a sedan and an MPV. Byton concept SUV will be unveiled on 7 January.

