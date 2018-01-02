China bans more than 550 car models including Mercedes-Benz, Audi and Volkswagen: Here’s why

2018 seems to have started on a bad note for some major car makers in China as the country has suspended the production of as many as 553 car models as they failed to meet its fuel efficiency standards. Chinese arm of Mercedes-Benz (Beijing Benz Automotive), Chery and even FAW-Volkswagen vehicles are on the list. Chinese regulators had earlier stated in December to impose stricter emissions standards on new cars but this ban on existing models is shows China's stands on eco-friendly vehicles. It is not clear how soon will the production of these vehicles will resume. Car makers might have to change the engine to meet the required fuel efficiency standards.

China has identified air pollution as a serious threat in the country and is now encouraging the use of efficient engines, hybrid and electric vehicles. Recently, China extended the tax credits on electric vehicles till 2020. This move has seen higher sales of electric cars in the country and overall in 2017 which has allowed the EV market to grow by over 50%. A report on Top Speed quotes, Wang Liushend, an analyst at China Merchants Securities, said, “To emphasize a cut back on energy consumption, such documents will surface frequently in the future. It’s an essential move to ensure the healthy development of the industry in the long run.”

These 553 models represent a very small percentage accounting to the overall issue of emissions and pollution. The ban might help China a bit, and expect Chinese authorities to have many more of vehicle bans going forward. China might also consider banning the use of fossil fuels powered vehicles completely like already announced by France and United Kingdom by 2040. Rapidly advancing technology along with automakers strong focus on electric vehicles indicates that the use of petrol and diesel powered vehicles is going to decrease going forward.

No Comments.