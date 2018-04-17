Chevrolet wishes Ford Mustang on its 54th anniversary in hilarious video: Spoiler – candles were blown out by the wrong car

Ford Mustang is celebrating its 54th birthday this year. The pony car from Detroit is by far the most popular American car the world has ever revered, also in terms of sales. While fans are teary-eyed remembering the glorious 54 years, a unique birthday wish comes for the Ford Mustang from an unexpected source. Chevrolet just posted a video on its Chevrolet Arabia Facebook page wishing the Mustang a happy 54th but while it takes a dig on the 'pony' saying: “We don’t just bring the thunder. We steal it, too.”

In all fairness, the pony has grown up to be a Mustang over the years and the latest one to join the generations will be rolled out in 2019 - Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Reports suggest that the new Mustang will have at least 700 hp, which means it could very well be more than this figure, rendering it a true challenger for Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that makes 707 hp.

On the other hand, 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE is the most powerful Camaro. The 1LE option package for the ZL1 adds a bunch of track-ready goodies and is powered by the same 650 hp supercharged V8 as the standard variant.

Interestingly, Ford Mustang is quite the pioneer of the pony car. In the day and age of large cars in the 1960s, the Mustang was compact, sporty and a powerful car aimed at young drivers. And it did appeal to them. It gave rise to a trend of pony cars - compact, sporty and powerful - with the likes of the Chevrolet Camaro taking a cue.

The video shows a bearded, well-dressed gentleman holding a cake in the shape of Ford Mustang's logo with two lit numbered candles. He's perhaps waiting for his ride or he's waiting for a Mustang to come blow out the candle. However, a Chevrolet Camaro blasts past instead and blows out the candles too. Awww.

But then, there's nothing wrong with a bit of friendly rivalry between two brands. And in all possibility, Ford may like to gatecrash Chevrolet Camaro's birthday party as it turns 51 later this year.