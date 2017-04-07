Chevrolet to launch new Beat in May 2017, Beat Activ and Beat Essentia to join line up later

Chevrolet Beat will be different from the current model in terms of styling, design and features.

Images of Chevrolet Beat have been doing rounds on the internet lately, along with the Beat Activ and Beat Essentia, which were showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. While Chevrolet has unveiled the new Beat in the international market, the company is now set to launch the new Beat in India next month, according to a report on Autocar India.

The brand started testing the hatchback in India late last year. The upcoming Beat will be different from the current model in terms of styling, design and features. The Beat Essentia and Activ are also expected to join the new Beat line up in India later.

It is expected that the Chevrolet will offer the new Beat with the same engine options - a 1.2 litre petrol unit that makes 79 hp of power and a 57 hp 936 cc diesel unit, which is also expected to be more fuel efficient. The upgrades most revolve around styling of the car both on the exterior and interior.

The new Chevrolet Beat will get carry the same pillar mounted rear door handle, but will be offered with a new body design, revised license plate on the bumper, larger tail lamps than before with LED lights. It gets a hexagonal front grille, newly developed headlamps, and the overall design has more rounded edges when compared to the outgoing model. Inside the cabin, the equipment list will consist of a black and grey colour theme with a blue backlit console and multi-info instrument console.

The new Chevrolet Beat is expected to be priced between Rs 3.9 and Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and will compete with the likes of the Hyundai i10, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Datsun Go and the Tata Tiago.