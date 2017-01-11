Check out the unique and new features of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Suzuki India will launch the highly-anticipated Ignis on13th January, 2017 and the company has already started accepting online bookings at a minimum amount of Rs 11,000. The deliveries will commence soon after the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in India. The car will be retailed at the Maruti Suzuki's premium dealership Nexa across the country and is expected to have a waiting period of around two months. Although, the prices of the Ignis are yet to be announced, we expect the car to be priced between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Ahead of its launch, we have listed some key features of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis that make it stand out in the segment or are the first of their kind in the segment.

Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be powered by both, a petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol variants will get a 1.2 litre K-Series petrol that will produce 81 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque. The 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine will generate 74 hp and 190 Nm. What is new is that both the engines will be paired to a 5-speed manual and an AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission) unit. This is for the first time Maruti Suzuki's diesel variants will get an automatic transmission in this price segment. The diesel motor will deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.80 km/l, while the petrol variants will have an ARAI rated fuel efficiency of 20.89 km/l. Both the powertrains will be compliant to BS6 (Bharat Stage 6) norms to keep a check on the CO2 emissions.

Design

The Ignis will boast of premium features and will be sold at Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships in the country. The Ignis will get a sportier looking cockpit inspired layout with toggle switches in the centre console along with steering mounted audio and telephone controls. The company will offer the top versions of the Ignis with a contrasting colour roof to give it a sportier appeal (similar to the one seen on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza). A U-shaped LED projector headlamps with daytime running lamps & headlamp leveller and 15-inch alloy wheels will also be equipped on the higher trims.

Watch: All you need to know about Maruti Suzuki Ignis



Entertainment

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Ignis will a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system will feature Smart Play Linkage Display Audio, Bluetooth, USB compatibility and four speakers, audio remote control and Suzuki SLDA remote app. This is also the first time in the segment that an infotainment system is being offered with in-built Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The screen is placed on top of the dashboard and is unique in being attached externally onto the dashboard, similar to the screen seen on Mercedes-Benz cars.

Comfort and Convenience Features

In terms of cabin features, the urban compact car will come with a push start button and remote keyless entry. The top variants of the Ignis will feature automatic air conditioner with heater, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), driver seat height adjuster and auto down driver side power to further add the comfort of the passengers.

Safety

All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be offered with standard safety features like Suzuki TECT Body, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), ISOFIX Child Seat, dual front airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters. The higher variants will get rear parking sensors, rear view parking camera, defogger, rear wiper, speed sensing auto door lock, driver seat belt reminder and the key left reminder.