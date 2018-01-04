CES 2018: Kia Motors’ all-electric concept car to debut on 8 January

Kia Motors is preparing to reveal its brand new all-electric concept car at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to be held in Las Vegas. With an objective of showcasing the brand's vision for future mobility, Kia has attempted to combine its design strengths with a highly efficient battery-electric powertrain, representing Kia's next step in its on-going journey to electrification. The concept also features a first - a human-machine interface (HMI) and an advanced new ‘motion graphic’ lighting system, previewing the potential for these technologies for market introduction in coming years.

Besides the all-electric concept vehicle, Kia Motors will also showcase a range of in-car features and innovations at the CES 2018. Kia’s interactive ‘Beyond Autonomous Driving’ exhibits combine existing and future technologies to outline the company’s plans for vehicle autonomy and mobility, supported by the introduction of upcoming autonomous drive technologies.

Kia will present three interactive, cockpit-style exhibits designed to show how the company will incorporate new technologies to enhance communication and interaction between occupants and vehicles. These include new advanced driver assistance technologies and pioneering HMI functions, as well as the world’s first in-car 5G connection.

“Virtual reality, self-driving cars, and full vehicle connectivity were all once considered technologies of the distant future. As they rapidly become a reality, Kia is exploring how to adapt these new technologies for its customers. At CES we will share our strategy and vision for future mobility, and exhibit a range of advanced technologies that our customers can look forward to” said Dr Woong-cheol Yang, Vice Chairman and Head of Hyundai-Kia R&D Centre.

