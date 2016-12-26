Cars owned by George Michael, pop star dies at age 53

George Michael, passed away aged 53 due to a heart failure.He celebrated his last Christmas on 25th December 2016 and now the soul of English-born pop legend departs to entertain the angels above. Now, George Michael didn't have a very good relationship with cars as he had his share of accidents, some of them quite major. He evaded death by a fraction in 2013, when he fell off a moving car at about 110 km/h and hurt his forehead quite bad. Earlier in his life as well, he had multiple accidents, wherein his behaviour was found to be irresponsible. In 2010, he was banned from driving for 5 years as he was driving under the influence of Cannabis. Nonetheless, being a rich celebrity and a heart throb of millions, George Michael did own an envious collection of cars. Here are the most well-known automobiles owned by him.

Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

Image for representation purpose only

The exotic taste of the pop singer was not limited to music or real estate, but extended to cars as well. In his collection, the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano was his choice for a two-seater supercar. The 599 GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) Fiorano was the most powerful series production car in 2006, that the Italian supercar manufacturer built and with just 30 such examples to be produced, the pop star had to have one.

Powered by a 6.0 litre V12 motor, the 599 GTB Fiorano produced 612 hp of power and 608 Nm of torque. This power was available with an option of a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed 'F1 Superfast' semi-automatic gearbox were available.

Land Rover Range Rover SDV8 Vogue

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue: Image for representation purpose only

The infamous British car was the pop singer's 'partner-in-crime' through his rather astonishing actions like the fall on M1 motorway from his luxury SUV and ramming into a photo shop. The car in question, a Land Rover Range Rover is powered by a 3.0 litre supercharged V6 petrol and a 3.0 litre diesel engine for the models sold in India.

The pop star owned the 4.4 litre Supercharged V8 diesel engine currently on sale in the standard wheelbase version in the United Kingdom. This variant of the Range Rover generates 339 hp of power and a 740 Nm of torque that sends power to all wheels using an 8-speed automatic transmission. The company claims a maximum top speed of 217 kmph (135 mph) and 100 kmph from standstill is achieved in 6.5 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006 – 2013 (Fifth Generation)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600. Image for representation purpose only

The flagship luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz, the S-Class was the singer's choice since the time he shot up to fame. Right from the W140 (fourth generation) to the W221 or the fifth generation, George Michael had this epitome of luxury in his garage. Although the details of the luxury sedan owned by George are unclear, there were a host of engine options that the S-Class was available with including AMG engines. Some reports indicate the S-Class owned by George Michael was powered by a 5.5 litre V8 motor that generated 383 hp of power and 530 Nm of torque. In its generation, this version was available with a rear-wheel-drive and a 7-speed 7G-TRONIC automatic transmission mated to the engine.

The pop star faced charges on 1st October 2006 when he was found semi-concious behind the wheel of his car on an intersection. He later admitted that he was DUI or Driving Under Influence and was banned from driving for the next 24 months.

Minus the fiasco he was involved in, George Micheal grossed at $135 million (Net Worth Source: www.bornrich.com) and according to his friends, 'George was the first one to raise his hand and say I'm Sorry, if he committed a wrongdoing'. All we know is that his choice in cars was impressive.

Rest In Peace George Micheal, Christmas wouldn't be the same again!