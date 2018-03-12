Car Discounts in March 2018: From Rs 70,000 off on Maruti Alto K10 to Rs one lakh off on Honda CR-V and much more

In the financial year 2017-2018, there have been a lot of variations in the area of tax and cess in the automotive industry, which along with multiple factors has resulted in a slight increase in the prices of a car. However, we do not expect this increase in prices to affect buying sentiment in the market. Car dealers for larger brands are still upbeat about the upcoming months and are offering cash discounts and exchange bonus on various car models in March 2018. With the launch of a few new models in the first two months of the calendar year 2018, many existing models are being sold with lucrative discount deals. Hence, in the case of some models, February 2018 could be the best time to buy for you to buy a car. Herein, we have compiled a list of discounts and benefits being offered for various vehicles at the dealership level, however, these may vary from city to city. For the best deal, we suggest you contact your nearest dealership. Also, keep in mind a smart tip to ensure maximum benefit. Contact the dealership closer to the end of the month as salesmen who are yet to achieve their targets might offer you a better deal in order to get a sale.
Discount on Maruti Suzuki cars
Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering discounts in various forms on models ranging from the Alto 800 to Ertiga. The Alto 800 is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 60,000, while the Alto K10 is sold with a discount of Rs 70,000.High-selling cars such as the Vitara Brezza, new Swift and Baleno are on sale without any significant offers.
|Maruti Suzuki
|Model
|Cash discount
|Exchange
|Alto 800
|30,000
|30,000
|Alto k10
|40,000
|30,000
|Wagon R
|60,000
|50,000
|Celerio
|50,000
|45,000
|Ciaz
|40,000
|45,000
|Ignis
|40,000
|40,000
|Vitara Brezza
|No discount
|Ertiga
|35,000
|15,000
|Baleno
|No discount
|Scross
|No discount
|Swift
|No discount
|Dzire
|15,000
|10,000
Discounts on Hyundai cars
Hyundai dealerships are giving benefits in form of cash discounts and exchange bonus on Eon, the old version of Elite i20, Xcent and Grand i10.The entry-level hatchback Eon is on sale with discounts of up to Rs 45,000 while the Elantra is being sold with benefits of Rs 35,000. Popular vehicles such as the Creta, 2018 Elite i20 and Verna are being sold without any offers.
|Hyundai
|Cash
|Exchange
|Eon
|30,000
|15,000
|Grand i10
|40,000
|25,000
|Xcent
|30,000
|30,000
|Elite i20(Old)
|20,000
|25,000
|Elantra
|Nil
|35,000
|Tucson
|Nil
|30,000
Discount on Honda Cars
Honda dealerships are giving benefits on Brio, Jazz and BR-V, but there are no offers on Honda City. The Brio is being offered with free one-year insurance, while the Jazz comes with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.The CR-V is on sale with maximum cash benefits of up to one lakh, while BR-V is getting benefits of Rs 20,000 only.
|Honda
|Cash
|Exchange
|Brio
|Nil
|Insurance free
|Nil
|Jazz
|40,000
|Nil
|2017 City
|Nil
|Insurance free
|Nil
|Amaze
|10,000
|Insurance free
|Nil
|WR-V
|No discount
|BR-V
|20,000
|Insurance free
|Nil
|CR-V
|1,00,000
|Nil
Discount on Ford Cars
Ford dealerships are offering cash discounts and exchange bonus on Figo and Aspire. The hatchback Figo and Aspire are being sold with benefits of up to Rs 60,000.The sub-compact SUV new Ford EcoSport and SUV Ford Endeavour are not being offered with any cash discount and exchange benefits due to high demand for them.
|Ford
|Cash
|Exchange
|Aspire
|15,000
|45,000
|Figo
|10,000
|50,000
|Eco Sport
|No Discount
|Endeavour
|No discount
Discount on Mahindra cars
Mahindra dealerships are giving decent benefits on its products KUV100 NXT, new Scorpio, XUV 500 and TUV 300. The new KUV 100 NXT is being sold with a combined discount of up to Rs 40,000, while the new Scorpio is offered with a rebate of Rs 35,000. The company's flagship model XUV500 is also being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.
|Mahindra
|Cash
|Exchange Bonus
|KUV100 NXT
|20,000
|20,000
|TUV 300
|15,000
|40,000
|Scorpio
|20,000
|15,000
|XUV 500
|10,000
|15,000
Discount on Tata cars
Tata dealerships are giving away cash benefits and exchange bonus on the Tiago, Tigor, Bolt, Zest and Hexa. The brand's highest-selling Nexon is being offered without any offers. The Tigor is on sale with free one-year insurance benefits, while the Bolt gets benefits of up to Rs 55,000. Surprisingly, the Zest, which is performing poorly in sales is being sold with a cash discount of just Rs 10,000. By the looks of it, the Zest might be approaching its end as the company too is more focused on the newer sub-compact sedan Tigor. Even the new electric cars are being based on the Tigor and not the Zest. The Hexa is being sold with free one-year insurance.
|Tata
|Cash
|Exchange
|Bolt
|40,000
|15,000
|Zest
|Nil
|10,000
|Tiago
|Nil
|Insurance Free
|Nil
|Tigor
|Nil
|Insurance Free
|Nil
|Hexa and Nexon
|Nil
|Insurance Free
|Nil
Discount on Volkswagen Cars
Volkswagen dealerships are giving cash and exchange benefits on Polo, Ameo and Vento. The hatchback Polo is with offers up to Rs 40,000, while the Ameo gets benefits of up to Rs 35,000. The Vento meanwhile is being sold with discounts up to Rs 40,000. The Polo has recently been updated with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, which is replacing the old 1.2-litre MPI unit across the range.
|Volkswagen
|Cash
|Exchange
|Polo
|30,000
|10,000
|Ameo
|25,000
|10,000
|Vento
|25,000
|15,000
Discount on Toyota cars
Toyota India dealerships are offering discounts in the form of cash and exchange bonus on Etios Liva, Etios sedan, and Corolla Altis. The Liva is being sold with an exchange discount of Rs 20,000, while the Corolla Altis is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000. The Innova Crysta and Fortuner are being sold without any significant offers and you should negotiate with your local dealership for the best possible offer.
|Toyota
|Cash
|Exchange
|Etios liva
|Nil
|20,000
|Etios sedan
|Nil
|30,000
|Corolla altis
|35,000
|5,000
Crysta and Fortuner
|No discount
