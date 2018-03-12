Car Discounts in March 2018: From Rs 70,000 off on Maruti Alto K10 to Rs one lakh off on Honda CR-V and much more

  1. Auto
Car dealers for larger brands are still upbeat about the upcoming months and are offering cash discounts and exchange bonus on various car models in March 2018. With the launch of a few new models in the first two months of the calendar year 2018, many existing models are being sold with lucrative discount deals.

In the financial year 2017-2018, there have been a lot of variations in the area of tax and cess in the automotive industry, which along with multiple factors has resulted in a slight increase in the prices of a car. However, we do not expect this increase in prices to affect buying sentiment in the market. Car dealers for larger brands are still upbeat about the upcoming months and are offering cash discounts and exchange bonus on various car models in March 2018. With the launch of a few new models in the first two months of the calendar year 2018, many existing models are being sold with lucrative discount deals. Hence, in the case of some models, February 2018 could be the best time to buy for you to buy a car. Herein, we have compiled a list of discounts and benefits being offered for various vehicles at the dealership level, however, these may vary from city to city. For the best deal, we suggest you contact your nearest dealership. Also, keep in mind a smart tip to ensure maximum benefit. Contact the dealership closer to the end of the month as salesmen who are yet to achieve their targets might offer you a better deal in order to get a sale.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki cars

Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering discounts in various forms on models ranging from the Alto 800 to Ertiga. The Alto 800 is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 60,000, while the Alto K10 is sold with a discount of Rs 70,000.High-selling cars such as the Vitara Brezza, new Swift and Baleno are on sale without any significant offers.

Maruti Suzuki
Model Cash discount Exchange
Alto 800 30,000 30,000
Alto k10 40,000 30,000
Wagon R 60,000 50,000
Celerio 50,000 45,000
Ciaz 40,000 45,000
Ignis 40,000 40,000
Vitara Brezza  No discount
Ertiga 35,000 15,000
Baleno  No discount
Scross  No discount
Swift  No discount
Dzire 15,000 10,000

Discounts on Hyundai cars

Hyundai dealerships are giving benefits in form of cash discounts and exchange bonus on Eon, the old version of Elite i20, Xcent and Grand i10.The entry-level hatchback Eon is on sale with discounts of up to Rs 45,000 while the Elantra is being sold with benefits of Rs 35,000. Popular vehicles such as the Creta, 2018 Elite i20 and Verna are being sold without any offers.

Hyundai
Cash Exchange
Eon 30,000 15,000
Grand i10 40,000 25,000
Xcent 30,000 30,000
 Elite i20(Old) 20,000 25,000
Elantra  Nil 35,000
Tucson Nil 30,000 

Discount on Honda Cars

Honda dealerships are giving benefits on Brio, Jazz and BR-V, but there are no offers on Honda City. The Brio is being offered with free one-year insurance, while the Jazz comes with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.The CR-V is on sale with maximum cash benefits of up to one lakh, while BR-V is getting benefits of Rs 20,000 only.

Honda
Cash Exchange
Brio  Nil Insurance free  Nil
Jazz 40,000  Nil
2017 City  Nil Insurance free  Nil
Amaze 10,000 Insurance free  Nil
WR-V No discount
BR-V 20,000 Insurance free  Nil
CR-V 1,00,000  Nil

Discount on Ford Cars

Ford dealerships are offering cash discounts and exchange bonus on Figo and Aspire. The hatchback Figo and Aspire are being sold with benefits of up to Rs 60,000.The sub-compact SUV new Ford EcoSport and SUV Ford Endeavour are not being offered with any cash discount and exchange benefits due to high demand for them.

Ford
Cash Exchange
Aspire  15,000 45,000
Figo  10,000 50,000
Eco Sport No Discount
Endeavour No discount

Discount on Mahindra cars

Mahindra dealerships are giving decent benefits on its products KUV100 NXT, new Scorpio, XUV 500 and TUV 300. The new KUV 100 NXT is being sold with a combined discount of up to Rs 40,000, while the new Scorpio is offered with a rebate of Rs 35,000. The company's flagship model XUV500 is also being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000.

Mahindra
Cash Exchange Bonus
KUV100 NXT 20,000 20,000
TUV 300 15,000 40,000
Scorpio 20,000 15,000
XUV 500 10,000 15,000

Discount on Tata cars

Tata dealerships are giving away cash benefits and exchange bonus on the Tiago, Tigor, Bolt, Zest and Hexa. The brand's highest-selling Nexon is being offered without any offers. The Tigor is on sale with free one-year insurance benefits, while the Bolt gets benefits of up to Rs 55,000. Surprisingly, the Zest, which is performing poorly in sales is being sold with a cash discount of just Rs 10,000. By the looks of it, the Zest might be approaching its end as the company too is more focused on the newer sub-compact sedan Tigor. Even the new electric cars are being based on the Tigor and not the Zest. The Hexa is being sold with free one-year insurance.

Tata
Cash Exchange
Bolt 40,000 15,000
Zest  Nil 10,000
Tiago  Nil Insurance Free  Nil
Tigor  Nil Insurance Free  Nil
Hexa and Nexon  Nil Insurance Free  Nil

Discount on Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen dealerships are giving cash and exchange benefits on Polo, Ameo and Vento. The hatchback Polo is with offers up to Rs 40,000, while the Ameo gets benefits of up to Rs 35,000. The Vento meanwhile is being sold with discounts up to Rs 40,000. The Polo has recently been updated with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, which is replacing the old 1.2-litre MPI unit across the range.

Volkswagen
Cash Exchange
Polo 30,000 10,000
Ameo 25,000 10,000
Vento 25,000 15,000

Discount on Toyota cars

Toyota India dealerships are offering discounts in the form of cash and exchange bonus on Etios Liva, Etios sedan, and Corolla Altis. The Liva is being sold with an exchange discount of Rs 20,000, while the Corolla Altis is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 40,000. The Innova Crysta and Fortuner are being sold without any significant offers and you should negotiate with your local dealership for the best possible offer.

Toyota
Cash Exchange
Etios liva Nil 20,000
Etios sedan  Nil 30,000
Corolla altis 35,000 5,000
Crysta and Fortuner
 No discount

