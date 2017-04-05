Car discount deals in India in April 2017, Rs 50,000+ off on Maruti, Volkswagen models

In the first month of the new financial year, April 2017, various car manufacturers are offering discounts on vehicles. With the decision of Supreme Court banning the sale and registration of BS3 vehicles,car makers have anyway increased the prices of their vehicles as meeting BS IV norms requires changes to the engine that add cost. Still, that hasn't stopped carmakers and their dealers from offering lucrative deals in order to entice customers. Here is a compilation of the discount offers by dealers of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Ford and Volkswagen. The figures quoted herein have been sourced from dealers in Delhi so the figures might vary in your city or even from one dealer to another to some extent.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on the Alto 800, Alto K10, Celerio, Wagon R, Dzire and the Swift. The company is offering a maximum discount of Rs 30,000 on AGS variant, while the lowest discount is being offered on Ertiga, amounting to just Rs 5,000. The manufacturer is not offering any discount of Baleno, Baleno RS, Ignis and S-Cross. For Baleno and Vitara Brezza, the company is in fact struggling to meet consumer demand so the question of a discount doesn't even arise. The Government of India has also withdraw subsidy on mild hybrid vehicles under FAME scheme, which has increased the prices of two Maruti Suzuki models -Ciaz and Ertiga.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India is providing discounts on Eon, i20 Elite & Active and newly launched 2017 Grand i10. The company is not offering any discounts on Creta and Verna as of now. The manufacturer is giving a discount of Rs 20,000 on the Elite i20 and Active i20 in the form of exchange bonus. Government employees can avail a further Rs 5,000 discount.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tata

Tata Motors is offering discounts on Zest, Bolt and Nano, mostly in the form of free insurance. The company is not providing any discounts on its newer models such as the Tiago, Hexa and recently launched Tigor compact sedan.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Volkswagen

Volkswagen dealers are offering discount on models such as Polo, Polo All Star and Ameo. The company is giving a minimum discount of Rs 15,000 on Polo and a highest discount of Rs 55,000 on some variants of the Ameo range.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ford

Ford India is offering a discount on Figo, Aspire and EcoSport. The manufacturer is giving a minimum discount of Rs 15,000 and a maximum discount of Rs 30,000.