A Bugatti hatchback based on a Chiron.. Wait, what?

Bugatti is known for building cars that are only bought by a very niche segment of the society. Rich is an understatement. It is bought by people whose wealth is difficult to put in perspective. An average Bugatti owner has 84 other cars, three private jets and one yacht. It is difficult, almost impossible, for everyone to get a taste of this lifestyle. So, what does a commoner do to be able to 'own a Chiron'. Modify your hatchback to look like one yourself and make a hash of it, or leave it to the experts. There's no better way of saying this, it's a Smart electric car. It takes visible design inspiration from the Chiron, carrying the sweeping Bugatti line that forms the air intake.

Evren Milano, the designer who was responsible for deciding what the Mercedes-AMG GT 'LM' would look like, has yet again come up with an extreme design. Milano has actually done a mash up of one of the fastest cars in the world with one of the slowest.

The Chiron is a 1,479bhp, quad-turbo, W16-engined speed machine capable of accelerating to a massive 420 kmph. The Smart Fortwo, on the other hand, is a tiny little herbivore on this food chain.

There are no numbers to talk about as this is only a render. It would be crazy if this was actually in stores for purchase. Just looking at it is mind-wrecking enough. However, is this not what a Bugatti city car would look like, if there is ever to be one.