BS6 might be the end for the small diesel car says Maruti: Here’s why.

With pollution levels in big cities soaring the government is looking to cut down on emissions in a big way. However, according to Maruti Suzuki, an unlikely victim of more stringent emission norms is likely to be the small diesel vehicle. Speaking at Maruti Suzuki's Jawed and meeting chairman RC Bhargava said that small diesel vehicles may no longer be profitable For manufacturers after BS 6 norms come into play. While this might mean a premature end for small diesel vehicles, this might also speed up the process for small hybrid vehicles which seem to be the best road forward.

With Maruti's first electric car drawing close on the Horizon one can also expect to see a string of hybrid vehicles to proceed and follow it. The first hybrid that we might see in India from Maruti could be the swift hybrid as early as 2018. However, with no official confirmation from Maruti, this remains largely speculative. Hybrids provide a unique solution to the electrification problem of battery sourcing and material sourcing. RC Bhargava also says that lithium that is required for electric car batteries is not a substance to be taken lightly it is something that requires to be handled with care. Considering the Earth only has 3.5% lithium and using it in batteries causes it to deplete one must pay a lot of attention to the reuse and recycling of the Lithium in batteries as much as possible. Questions of sustainability in terms of lithium have also been raised.

BS6 emission norms are likely to take effect from 2020 which means that one could expect to see a rapid decline in small diesel vehicles. Cars like Ignis this Swift and Maruti Baleno might be on the list. With this added production cost for BS 6 vehicles, other manufacturers might also follow suit.