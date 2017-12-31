BS3 Vehicle: This is the fourth most searched story on Google and we are not surprised; Here’s why

Google's Year in search results 2017 shows that 'What is a BS3 Vehicle' is the fourth most searched keywords in India under 'What is category'. Data shows that interest for BS3 vehicles in March-April spiked up to 100 representing highest number in terms of popularity and clearly indicates that the ban of BS3 vehicles in India is the biggest ever automobile event of 2017.

The announcement came by the Supreme Court to ban the sales of BS3 or Bharat Stage 3 vehicles underwhich all two-wheelers and commercial vehicle manufacturers were not given permission even to sell BS3 vehicles manufactured before April 1 2017. This announcement lead to a loss of about Rs 12,000 crore for automakers and also saw huge rush in all most all dealerships from 26-31st March 2017 as the automakers had no other option than to sell the existing BS3 vehicles at a very low cost.

2017 Google Trends result

According to Google Trends ‘WHAT IS A BS3 VEHICLES’ is the fourth most searched term on Google in India after GST, Bitcoin and Jallikattu and took over major news like Jio Prime. Top cities searching and reading about BS3 include Pune (Pimpri-Chinchwad), Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai and Bengaluru.

Currently, across India all vehicles sold are Bharat Stage 4 which is equivalent to EURO 4 emission norms and the Government has already decided to skip BS5 and directly implement BS6 emission norms starting 2020. The big questions of BS6 fuel availablity has been addressed with Delhi/NCR already getting BS6 fuel supply from oil manufacturers.

It has been an interesting year for the Automobile industry in India and we have had an exciting year at Express Drives covering all these news for our esteemed readers. Wishing our every reader a very Happy and Prosperous 2018. Let's pledge not to Drink and Drive ever starting tonight.