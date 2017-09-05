Bosch ready to charge growth of electric vehicles for mass-segments in India



German auto component manufacturer, Bosch has identified tremendous potential in electromobility in India and is ready to offer its portfolio of electrified solution for the local market. “Small-vehicle segments will drive the transition to mass electrification, as urban dwellers seek a simple and affordable alternative to conventional standards,” said Peter Tyroller, member of the board of management of the Bosch Group responsible for Asia Pacific. Bosch’s electric portfolio addresses India’s individual mobility requirements. However, the company still sees electric vehicles as a long-term alternative and internal combustion engines will still play a major role in the near future. The company says that the powertrain of the future will be a mix of electromobility and combustion engines in India. “Today, the Indian supplier base is fragmented for electromobility solutions. With the current powertrain offerings from Bosch India, the company is aiming to bridge this gap and have the first mover advantage,” added Tyroller. Bosch’s global experience will help the company to offer local customers the complete value chain of offerings with respect to electromobility. Currently, the company is in advanced stages of development and plans to move into series production after 2018.

Initiatives like Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) and the Central Government’s target to have an all-electric fleet by 2020 will allow Bosch to provide customized solutions to be able to contribute in achieving this impending target, given the necessary infrastructure is being set in place. Bosch has developed an integrated electrification system including motor, control unit, battery, charger, display, and app that can power light two-, three- and four-wheel electric vehicles.

Bosch will continue to follow its localization strategy to develop electrification system for India, which takes the country’s environmental conditions and powertrain requirements into account. In a pilot project, the powertrain system was integrated to define the adaptations required in order to create a powertrain platform specifically tailored to the India market.

“There are a lot of vehicles in the Indian automotive market right now that have the scope to be electrified. This makes India a great incubator for an electric future,” said, Peter Tyroller. The electrification systems from Bosch can easily be integrated with any light vehicle. This will help OEMs to go-to-market strategy. The solution has been made scalable across all performance classes between 0.25-20 kW. This electrified solution delivers high performance even under challenging circumstances. The team at Bosch India has been working on this solution since 2016, and worked on areas such as prototype development and system integration.



As the demand for electric two-wheeler increases substantially over the last few years, Bosch is also offering full-line of solutions required to meet the needs of the Indian two-wheeler market. The company claims that its technology is adaptable to meet the demands of the performance segment. “We see particular potential for electromobility in India first across the scooter segment,” said Peter. Electromobility will play an important role in meeting the requirements of intra-city travel. “Even from the perspective of economics, an electric scooter will be more relevant for a person looking to run some household errands in and around his society,” he stated. Other added advantages include less maintenance requirement, and a noise-free vehicle.

Bosch is also looking to to increase it localization content on electric portfolio which it manufactures for the Indian market. As the country gears up for the electric revolution, the stake holders including suppliers and manufacturers are indeed finding mutual grounds to work on the same goal.