Bookings open for 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift at Rs 10000, to launch on 20th April

Bookings for the 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift have been opened across the country at an amount of Rs 10,000. We reported earlier that the new car will be launched in India on 20th April. The Xcent facelift will take design inspiration from the Grand i10 both inside and out. While the car will receive major cosmetic changes, it will also borrow the new 1.2 litre diesel engine from the Grand i10. As confrimed by a showroom in Delhi, the 2017 Xcent is expected to be priced between Rs 5.90 lakh and Rs 8.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo.

The 2017 Xcent will come with a redesigned bumper, wider cascading front grille, new fog lamps and LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps). At the rear, the upgrades involve split tail lamps, redesigned bumper and redesigned tailgate.

The 2017 Hyundai Xcent facelift will be powered by the same 1.2 litre petrol engine that makes 71 hp of power and a new 1.2 litre diesel unit that will produce around 75 hp of power. The company is likely to replace the 1.1 litre three-cylinder diesel unit with the new 1.2 litre unit, which also powers the Grand i10.

On the inside, the compact sedan will be equipped on the lines of its hatchback counterpart and will include a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, smartphone connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link on higher trims. For safety, the higher variants are expected to receive reverse parking sensors and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and dual front airbags as standard.