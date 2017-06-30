BMW readying an all-electric car to take on Tesla’s Model 3

The future of cars is undoubtedly all-electric due to their lower carbon footprint, whether that electricity comes from lithium-ion batteries or Hydrogen fuel cells is a matter for the future to reveal. Carmakers are already developing new as well as affordable electric cars with Tesla being one the leaders in this field worldwide. BMW though doesn't seem amused with Tesla walking away as the leader and will step in the arena with the introduction of the new 3 Series, the concept of which would be showcased at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show to be held in September this year. While BMW hasn't yet revealed the pricing, it is expected to hover around the $35,000 or Rs 23 lakh abroad considering that the Model 3 would also be at the said price tag. But, the flipside to the new 3 Series is that it would be an initial prototype while the Model 3 is in its final stages with the official unveiling is expected to happen in July this year. This means that the Tesla is expected to be delivered to its potential customer before the end of this year and reservations of the car have already begun.

Moving over to the BMW 3 Series, which is known to be one of the best-selling models from the Munich-based carmaker, will take some time before the final production version of the all-electric car is ready. The company started the production of the sedan in 1975 and has gone through six generations with the next iteration being green. Apart from the all-electric motor, the new 3 Series is expected to be offered with premium features such as the gesture control or even the self-parking remote control for select variants.

Also Read: Mobile-like touchscreen key that allows you to park your BMW 5 Series automatically now a reality!

BMW and Tesla are not the only players entering the all-electric race with Volvo to bring in their first all-electric autonomous car by 2021 as well as Volkswagen also joining the bandwagon. These, for now, have a limitation when India is considered as the upcoming GST or Goods and Service Tax indicate that hybrid cars, as well as electric cars, will take a substantial hike in price owing to 43 percent tax on them instead of the 30 percent implemented earlier. That said, cars such as the Model 3 or the all-electric 3 Series will take a considerable time before they enter the Indian automotive market as buyers have to warm up towards such cars. Moreover, once such vehicles would start to become mainstream, the Government may have to take steps to provide an incentivised program for electric vehicles in order to achieve their goal of all-electric mobility solution by 2030 in India.