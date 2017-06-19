BMW has confirmed that they will bring the 8-series Concept to Goodwood, along with the M4 CS and a 1500 hp formula 1 car

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is just around the corner, it will start on the 29th of June.

This year the festival, years sans the bonkers hill climb, will be the first time that we get to bat eyes at the new BMW 8-series Concept. Now for those of you, who’ve not been keeping a keen eye on year's automotive calendar, that is the same day that BMW India will be launching the new 5-series they’ve been raving on about.

It is interesting how a heritage road race the likes of Goodwood is fast becoming the United Kingdom’s unofficial motor show. This year’s festival will see BMW grace the circuit in a full on show of strength, with a barrage of interesting vehicles led by the reborn 8 series.

Now, the 8-series which have had us all drooling for months will make its public debut to gauge the public's reaction and maybe get some pre-production insight. The 8 is set to hit the production lines next year.

Alongside the 8-series concept, BMW also intends to pull the wraps on its now, even more, weaponised M4 CS, which has been lightened and is now faster. Did we mention that it shot its way around the Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 38s?

The CS will also be posting a time at Goodwood’s crowning hill climb event driven by BMW touring car drivers Colin Turkington, Rob Collard, Andrew Jordan; and for some strange reason Tiff Needell.

Although if you were under the impression that the CS was going to be making all the noise for BMW at Goodwood, think again. The thundering 1983 Brabham BT52, designed by legendary BMW engineer Paul Rosche using a maxed out 1.5-litre four-pot BMW heart with a turbo to produce a completely irrational 1500 bhp, was the first turbocharged car ever to win a Grand Prix. It will be piloted at the event by former F1 driver Ricardo Patrese.Watching that slip and slide its way up the hill will be off the charts worthy.