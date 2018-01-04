BMW Group India registers 25% growth in 2017: sells 9800 units overtaking Audi India

BMW has had a stellar 2017, overcoming hurdles like demonetisation and turning the GST in their favour to deliver their best ever performance in India till date. The BMW group which now comprises of Mini, BMW Motorrad and BMW cars has delivered a total of 9800 cars in 2017. To put that in perspective that’s 25% more in terms of sheer volume than was registered in 2016. Even Mini which is a niche-premium small car had 421 new cars on the road in 2017, which is a stratospheric year on year growth of 17% for a small volume brand the like of Mini.

On two wheels too BMW Motorrad created a strong appeal among Indian customers delivering 252 superbikes and adventure tourers.

Mr Vikram Pawah, President – BMW Group India, said, “2017 was a challenging year for the automotive industry in India that adversely affected stability and impacted consumer confidence due to several policy fluctuations. BMW Group India has achieved this successful growth as a result of its robust strategy, a resolute approach in its implementation and absolute commitment to all customers and their needs. We have created a differentiating factor in the Indian luxury car market with the strength of our brands, products and innovative customer initiatives.”

Sales for 2017 in BMW cars contingent, were delivered by BMWs SUV range -- or as the BMWs release insists Sports Activity Vehicle (SAVs) --particularly the BMW X1 (compact SAV) and the BMW X5 (premium SAV). The second half of 2017 also saw an unprecedented acceleration in sales with the launch of the all-new BMW 5 Series, the most progressive sport-business sedan in India.

Mr. Pawah further added, “We are moving forward with a clear aim and our resolute strategy of ‘Power to Lead’. We are well-prepared to set a benchmark in the Indian automobile industry in every aspect, with passion, performance and excellence. We are confident of continuing this momentum but our primary goal is to grow the size of the luxury car market in India. We strongly believe, that leading the growth of the segment is more important than anything, even more important than being just Number One.”