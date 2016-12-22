BMW 740Li DPE Signature launched in India at Rs 1.26 crore

German carmaker, BMW has silently introduced the BMW 740Li DPE or Design Pure Excellence with a price tag of Rs 1.26 crore, ex-showroom Delhi. This is the first petrol variant of the 7 Series to be locally assembled in Chennai, India. Other BMW 7 Series variants that are locally assembled are the 730Ld DPE, 730 Ld DPE Signature and the 730Ld M Sport. The BMW 740Li DPE is powered by a 2,998 cc twin-scroll turbocharged petrol engine that generates 240 hp of power at 5,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 1,380 rpm to 5,000 rpm. This power is sent to the rear wheels via the company's 8-speed Steptronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The BMW 740 Li DPE is offered with the Design Pure Excellence package which includes chrome inserts on the kidney grille, tailpipe finishers and some elements on the rear bumper. Along with this, the luxury sedan is also equipped with BMW's laser light LED headlamps with cornering, adaptive and auto-high beam function along with headlamp washers.In addition, the ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors) can be electrically adjusted and folded as well as have heating to avoid misting during winters.

Inside the BMW 740Li DPE, the car is packed to the hilt with features which include ventilated front and rear seats, ambient lighting with mood lights, 4-zone automatic climate control system, BMW Gesture Control, lounge seating for the rear passengers as well as massage function on the rear seats with eight massage programmes including the BMW Vitality Program. Additional convenience features include electric blinds for the rear windows and glass, panoramic sunroof with 15,000 illuminated graphic surfaces in the glass and a lot more.

BMW 7 Series Official Video

Safety features on the BMW 740Li DPE include 6 airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Braking Lights, Cornering Brake Control, electric parking brake, run flat tyres, rear parking sensors with camera, crash sensor and electronic vehicle immobiliser.

With the introduction of the BMW 740 Li DPE, potential customers can now choose a less expensive petrol version over the BMW 750Li DPE or M Sport which are priced at Rs 1.54 crore and Rs 1.59 crore, both ex-showroom Delhi, which are completely imported units or CBU (Completely Built Unit), thereby commanding a premium.