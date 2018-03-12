BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo launched in Mumbai at Rs 58.90 lakh

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has been launched in Mumbai at Rs 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom). First unveiled at the 2018 AUto Expo by Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Sports Line was launched in Chennai earlier this month. The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in one petrol variant, the BMW 630i Gran Turismo Sport Line, produced at produced at the company's factory at nearby Singaperumal Koil and can be booked at Infinity Cars and Navnit Motors, Mumbai. The diesel variant will be launched later in 2018. The 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in Alpine White (non-metallic) and other metallic paintworks that include Glacier Silver and Mediterranean Blue.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW 630i Gran Turismo produces an output of 258 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 – 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 6.3 seconds. The 630i Gran Turismo comes with an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission.

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will come with different driving modes to suit diverse driving conditions - Sport, Comfort, Comfort+ Eco Pro and Adaptive. It also gets adaptive 2-axle air suspension with automatic self-levelling.

In terms of safety, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will have six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Run-flat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor and emergency spare wheel.

On the inside, the 6 Series GT will offer first-class comfort. Thanks to clever use of space, the rear compartment provides three comfortable, full-sized seats with generous legroom and headroom. The cabin is quiet thanks to optimised noise insulation, a two-part panorama glass roof, electrically operated adjustable rear seats with comfort cushions for the headrest and electrically operated sunblinds for the rear side window.

“The truly distinctive first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo demonstrates an exclusive stand-alone concept invented by BMW that makes a striking statement wherever it goes. It combines an exceptionally spacious interior with maximum comfort, without compromising on its trademark driving pleasure. And it presents a design that perfectly balances out dynamics and aesthetics. With so much uniqueness and confident elegance, every moment is a source of joy and every sense rewarded. The longest journey is just short enough in the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.