BMW 5 Series scores five-stars in Euro NCAP crash test rating

The new BMW 5 Series was launched in 2016 in international markets and has scored 81 percent in the crash test. It is based on a new platform that has a rigid construction which has enhanced its safety quotient.

The next generation of the BMW 5 Series has scored a full five-star rating in Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) test that was recently conducted on the luxury sedan. The model that was tested was a Left Hand Drive version of the new BMW 520d and as per the Euro NCAP rating, the car performed very well in the crash protection and avoidance tests.

The new BMW 5 Series was launched in 2016 in international markets and has scored 81 percent in the crash test. It is based on a new platform that has a rigid construction which has enhanced its safety quotient. In addition, the strong body, autonomous braking system and multiple airbags have also aided in improving the safety factor.

In the adult occupant test, the new BMW 5 Series 520d was able to score 91 percent safety points that consist of 6.3 points in front offset deformable barrier, seven points in frontal full width, 15.8 points in lateral impact, 2.7 points in whiplash rear impact and 3 points in AEB (Auto Emergency Braking) in the urban environment. The overall score for the luxury sedan was 34.8 points.

Also Read: Why a 750cc fully faired motorcycle based on the BMW Motorrad S1000RR makes sense for India

In the child occupant protection test, the BMW 5 Series got 85 percent in front and lateral impacts, while the car scored an overall 59 percent along with safety assist that includes Speed Assistance (1.5 points), Seat Belt Reminder (3 points) and AEB Interurban (2.6 points), which is useful to avoid any front impact with another vehicle. This system warns the driver of an imminent collision and also assists in stopping the car.