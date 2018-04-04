BMW 3 Series ‘Shadow’ Edition launched in India at Rs 41.4 lakh: What you get on this made in India special edition!



BMW India has launched two new editions of the existing 3-Series line up on sale in the subcontinent. The two new editions will be called the Edition Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow Edition. Now although these are primarily cosmetic, the two new versions look to play to BMWs strengths in terms of trying to underline the dynamic driving experience and modern appeal of the new BMW 3 Series. What makes these two BMW Special editions even more special is the fact that they are locally produced in India at BMWs Chennai plant. They are both extrapolations of the existing 3-Series with the M-Sport package, although they add a bit of an exclusive touch in the form of sportier styling.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series is an embodiment of the impeccable sports sedan – the epitome of sportiness for six generations. And now, it gets an extra dose of driving pleasure with the Shadow Editions. These special editions combine the sporty yet elegant design with high everyday functionality. Making the BMW 3 Series even more attractive with confident style and exclusivity, the Shadow Editions are here to induce more excitement in the segment.”

BMW claims that the new 3-series are both sporty and dynamic on the outside. Ambient and sophisticated on the inside. The two design schemes – Edition Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow Edition offer options that meet individual requirements.The new BMW 320d Edition Sport Shadow is available in diesel option while the BMW 330i M Sport Shadow Edition is available in petrol option. The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW 320d Edition Sport Shadow : Rs 41, 40, 000

BMW 330i M Sport Shadow Edition : Rs 47, 30, 000