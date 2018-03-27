Big Achievement! This revolutionary tech by an Indian student will help your car save your life during an accident

An engineering student of UPES has been awarded a Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Award 2018 at the recently held Festival of Innovations (FOIN) at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Archit Agarwal was chosen for this award under the ‘Most Innovative Product’ category for his revolutionary technology called 'On-Board Diagnostic Data Analysis System - OBDAS' developed for the automobile industry.

Archit's OBDAS tech is based on data interpretation and diagnostic of a vehicle through an onboard diagnostic system. Through this plug-in technology, automobile and auto insurance companies will be able to track real-time data of a car from the dedicated embedded system which can further be used in system diagnostics and performance evaluation of the car.

The new technology can be used by automobile companies to track customers’ car performance in real-time and provide them car maintenance service. At the same time, auto insurance companies can use the system to obtain real-time telematics about the history of the customer’s car and take accurate decisions on insurance policies. It also has an in-built anti-theft and surveillance functionality.

In case of an accident, the OBDAS system sends the location of the car to the emergency services that will help in instant response to the situation.

“To be at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and receiving this prestigious award in the presence of our President for my technological innovation was an overwhelming experience for me. The competition was extremely challenging with close to 13,000 projects from over 500 colleges across India. OBDAS is a low-cost universal solution for vehicles and it’s many benefits include sending the location of the vehicle in case of an accident to emergency services that may prevent deaths due to vehicular accidents,” Archit said of his experience.