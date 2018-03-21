Best Navratri car discount offers: Upto Rs 1 lakh off and gold coins on various Maruti, Honda, Tata, Mahindra cars

The onset of Navratri is usually considered a good time to buy new things including cars, which is mostly the second-highest investment for many after property. In addition, the end of the financial year means that dealers, as well as the carmakers, try to lower their inventory/ stocks as much as possible. In order to do so, offering discounts and benefits is the best and tested method in the market. There are also multiple new product launches lined up for the next few months by various carmakers and hence they want to clear their stocks soon. As a result of this, consumers stand to benefit most and in this story, we've rounded up the best deals you can get right now during Navratri on a new car. Apart from the festive season during Dussehra and Diwali, this Navratri could be the second best time to buy a new car. These discounts have been sourced from dealers and hence could vary from one city to another. For the best deal, we advise you to get in touch with your nearest dealer along with information from this article.

Navratri Discount offers on Maruti Suzuki cars:

Maruti Suzuki dealerships are offering exciting discounts in on multiple models from the entry-level Alto 800 to seven-seat MPV Ertiga. The Alto 800 is being sold with benefits of up to Rs 60,000, while the Alto K10 is up for grabs with a waiver of Rs 70,000. Popular cars such as the Vitara Brezza, Baleno and 2018 Swift are on sale without any major discounts as demand for these cars is already higher than the company's production capacity.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki cars

Model Cash Exchange Alto 800 35,000 25,000 Alto k10 35,000 35,000 Wagon R 55,000 55,000 one gram Gold Coin Celerio 45,000 45,000 Ciaz 55,000 30,000 10,000 corporate discount Ignis 50,000 30,000 Brezza No discount No discount Ertiga 25,000 25,000 Baleno No discounts S-Cross No discounts 2018 Swift No discounts Dzire 10,000 15,000

Navratri Discount offers on Hyundai cars:

Hyundai dealerships are offering lucrative discounts in form of cash discounts and exchange bonus on the Alto 800 rival Eon, old version of Elite i20, Xcent and Grand i10.The Alto 800 rival Eon is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 45,000 while the premium sedan Elantra is being sold with a waiver of up to Rs 35,000. High-selling vehicles such as the Creta, new Elite i20 and Verna are not being sold with any offers right now. The Creta SUV is due for a facelift soon but the demand for the old model is still so high that the company is selling impressive volumes without any discounts.

Discount offers on Hyundai cars

Navratri Discount offers on Honda cars:

Honda dealerships are offering discount deals on the Brio, Jazz and BR-V, but nothing on the immensely popular Honda City. The Brio is being offered with complimentary first-year insurance, while the Jazz hatchback is being sold with a rebate of up to Rs 40,000.The CR-V can be bought with maximum cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, while the MPV BR-V is getting benefits of Rs 20,000 only despite low volumes.

Model Cash Exchange HondaBrio Insurance free HondaJazz 50,000 Honda 2017 City Insurance free Honda Amaze 10,000 Insurance free Honda WR-V No discount Honda BR-V 20,000 Insurance free Honda CR-V 1,00,000

Navratri Discount offers on Ford cars:

Ford dealerships are offering attractive cash discounts on the Figo hatchback and Aspire sub-compact sedan. Figo and Aspire are on sale with discounts of up to Rs 60,000.The sub-compact SUV Ford EcoSport and SUV Ford Endeavour are not being offered with any cash discount and exchange benefits due to their high popularity.

Model Cash Exchange Ford Aspire 45000 Ford Figo 50,000 Ford Eco Sport No Discount Ford Endeavour No discount

Navratri Discount offers on Mahindra cars

Mahindra dealerships are also offering good benefits on its products such as the KUV100 NXT, facelift Scorpio, XUV 500 and the TUV 300. The new KUV 100 NXT is being offered with a total rebate of up to Rs 40,000, while the new Scorpio is offered with a discount of Rs 35,000. The XUV500 SUV is being offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 only for now despite a facelift model due for launch soon.

Model Cash Exchange Bonus Mahindra KUV100 NXT 10,000 15,000 Mahindra TUV 300 15,000 15,000 Mahindra Scorpio 20,000 15,000 Mahindra XUV 500 10,000 15,000

Navratri Discount offers on Tata cars:

Tata dealerships are offering cash benefits and exchange bonus on the Tiago, Tigor, Bolt, Zest and Hexa. The Nexon is being sold without any offers. The Tigor is on sale with free first-year insurance, while the Bolt hatchback gets discounts of up to Rs 55,000. Surprisingly, the Zest, which is selling poorly is on sale with a cash discount of just Rs 10,000. The Hexa is being sold with free one-year insurance.

Model Cash Exchange Tata Bolt 40,000 15,000 Tata Zest 15,000 Tata Tiago Insurance free Tata Tigor Insurance free Tata Hexa and Nexon No discount

Navratri Discount offers on Volkswagen cars

Volkswagen dealerships are giving cash and exchange benefits on the Polo, Ameo and Vento. The hatchback Polo is on sale with discounts of up to Rs 85,000, while the Ameo gets benefits of up to Rs 90,000. The Vento meanwhile is being sold with discounts up to Rs 1,40,000. The Polo has recently been updated with a 1.0-litre petrol engine, which is replacing the old 1.2-litre MPI unit across the range.