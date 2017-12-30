Best cars and SUVs of 2017: Here’s our list of movers and shakers from the Cars & SUVs launched this year

It’s been an exciting year in the Indian automotive scene, we’ve had some exciting cars and SUVs grace the market as India joins in as a global frontrunner in automotive sales and global companies make a beeline for India with newer more exciting India specific products. Through the slew of launches and announcements this year, here are the cars that really stood out from the rest of the pack. Some of them caught our fancy because of the way they drive, some because of their unique approach to the segment and some because of their great value for money. Here’s our pick of the favourite cars of 2017:

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The first small car to make it to Maruti premium Nexa range of vehicles. A small premium hatchback with a great set of features. Puts the Ignis on the map as a great first car for a young buyer. The peppy engine and the flared wheel arches add a bit of character as well. All in all the Ignis has been one of the most exciting small cars of this year. Which is why it makes it to the list. The Maruti Ignis gets two engine options a 1.1-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel, what even better is both cars get AMT options.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has poured a lot into the 2017 Verna to set it apart from the competition. From cooled seats in the front to a sunroof, the Verna gets it all. What’s even better is that Hyundai has fixed the handling issues from the previous Verna with an all-new platform. Making the Verna one of the most exciting sedans in this executive sedan segment with a long list of engine options both in petrol and diesel.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon made a splash this year, as one of the strongest competitors in the vastly evolving sub-compact SUV space. As one of the most exciting designs of 2017. With two 110 bhp motors both in petrol and diesel, the Nexon makes its mark as a Compact SUV that debuted this year. The only thing that Nexon misses out on in a big way is an automatic gearbox. However, it is likely to get an AMT version in the year to come.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti changed the game by leaving behind the Swift’s platform the underpinned it before for a new HEARTECT platform and its made a world of difference. Making it one of the most exciting compact sedans on sale this year. It gets great features, handling and interiors. In a way changing the way the market looks at the compact sedan.



Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport had an unchallenged run in the sub-compact SUV segment that it started in 2017, it gets new features a new infotainment system and a whole lot of new features and an updated look. Ford has a lot riding on the sales of the EcoSport, but given the new load of features and the new 110 bhp motor, we think it will do just fine!

BMW 5-Series

The 5-series also made waves this year, in a new-generation avatar with an improved design and many more features that have filtered down from the 7-series. It is longer and wider and better than any other model before it. Our favourite thing on the new 5-series? The remote key system from the 7-series.

Jeep Compass

Jeep's first attempt at a mass-market SUV captured the imagination of India's aspiration market. Under the hood, Jeep offers the Compass with two engine variants - 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine will generate 160 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque while the diesel engine will produce 172 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque. With a starting price of around 15 lakh, it has already sold 10,000 units and continues to grow even more so.