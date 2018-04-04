Bajaj & TVS raise prices, Ford Figo Variants Explained, BMW 3-Series Shadow Edition, Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand & More: Today’s news highlights!

The day's news began with news from German luxury auto manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India has announced a new edition for their flagship SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLS “Grand Edition” is priced at Rs 86.90 lakh for both petrol and diesel variants. The GLS, often known as the S-Class of SUVs has always been a favourite among Indian buyers. Something which is made obvious by the fact that India is Mercedes-Benz’ sixth largest market for the GLS. he GLS Grand Edition was introduced in the market by Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, and will be available across all Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country. Read all about the new limited edition flagship here.

New Mercedes-Benz GLS Grand Edition launched in India

Touring on a motorcycle is haute culture today, everyday social media reminds us that there is a world out there just waiting to be explored. Touring or adventure touring is catching up faster than before. And it doesn't have to expensive ADVs like Triumph Tiger or Honda Africa Twin. Truth is India’s most popular touring bike are cruisers, like the Royal Enfield Thunderbird. What is inspiring is to see more and more manufacturers like Royal Enfield, BMW, Honda rolling out new touring and adventure touring motorcycles that allow more and more riders to experience long distance riding.We look at some tourers that can be yours for under 3 lakh!

Top Touring bikes in India under 3 lakh

Another German manufacturer making a limited edition buzz was BMW who have two new editions of the existing 3-Series line up on sale in the subcontinent. The two new editions will be called the Edition Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow Edition.although these are primarily cosmetic, the two new versions look to play to BMWs strengths in terms of trying to underline the dynamic driving experience and modern appeal of the new BMW 3 Series. What makes these two BMW Special editions even more special is the fact that they are locally produced in India at BMWs Chennai plant. Read about what makes this BMW 3-series so special!

BMW 3-Series Shadow Edition Launched

Ford’s India focussed crossover hatch is coming But until then, news of bookings and details are all we have. For one Ford has announced that bookings for the Freestyle will start on 7th April 2018. Although, the car is available at select showrooms for folks to go and check out. The Freestyle sticks to the playbook as far as crossover hatches are concerned stand-out design elements include g a new bonnet, grille, skid plate, alloys and blacked-out headlamps. Other exterior changes from the Figo is the addition of metallic roof rails, extra body cladding and it also rides on bigger, wider 185/60 R15 wheels.

Ford Freestyle Variant Explained

Meanwhile, on two-wheels, Bajaj has announced a price hike on almost all their bikes with the exception of the CT100 and the Bajaj V12. TVS, however, has announced a price hike for their recently launched RR310. This price hike, however, should come as no surprise considering that initial launch was done at an introductory price. Read more about these stories here

TVS Apache RR310 Price Hike

Bajaj Raises prices on all their bikes