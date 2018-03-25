Autonomous Uber Crash, Custom KTM 390 Badmaash, Mahindra-Ford SUV and EV, Jawa Motorcycles, Discounts and more: This Weeks News Highlights!

As we enter the last week of March we take a look at this week’s most automotive developments from around the world. The week started on a slightly dark note with the Uber self-driven car crash that resulted in the death of a 49 year old female pedestrian. Temporarily bringing autonomous vehicle testing to a halt globally, while investigators tried to understand what went wrong. Especially since the Volvo XC90 involved was equipped with radar (lidar) pedestrian identification systems which are capable of seeing much clearer than it’s human safety operator.Read more about the story or watch the video here:

Watch Video: Uber Self Driving car’s fatal accident proves the failure of present technology

Will driverless cars justify first fatality?

Things went up from there with Mahindra giving us a lot of good news. Starting with their new alliance with Ford that will see the two joining Forces to build an SUV that will wear Ford badging and bodywork but be underpinned by a Mahindra platform. As well a small EV based on Ford’s upcoming Freestyle UV. Read all about these upcoming cars here!

Mahindra-Ford Partnership to launch SUVs, electric vehicles: 5 new MoU signed, Hyundai Creta rival on cards

All-New Mahindra XUV500, Scorpio confirmed by 2020: To launch 3 new petrol engines and 1 all-new diesel engine in 2018

Mahindra-Ford Alliance will spurn a new SUV and a Small Electric Car: All the details

It was a busy week for the Mahindra group, the alliance new was followed by two very interesting pieces of news from various brands in the Mahindra group. First it was news from Mahindra owned Jawa Motorcycles who are planning to return to the market to take on the likes of Royal Enfield with a 300 cc 4-Stroke classic motorcycles. They announced the first lot of Jawa motorcycles in India might uses the Mojo's very capable 310cc motor!

Jawa motorcycles likely to share 300cc engine with Mojo: Mahindra’s Royal Enfield rival to be launched as Classic Legend

Lets not forget the Rs 13 Crore Ford based SUV, customised SUV that has been based on the Ford F-550 commercial truck is in the headlines these days as it is the most expensive SUV that you can buy on the planet. The design of the new Karlmann King is one of its most prominent highlights. The SUV gets sharp edges and there are no curves on the body. The SUV comes drenched in dark paintwork that gives it a lot of character. Even the headlamps of the vehicle are edgy, coming across as predatory.

Chinese SUV worth Rs 13 crore: World’s most expensive SUV that makes Lamborghini Urus & Bentley Bentayega look cheap

Finally, lets not forget about the upcoming Mahindra Bugati Rival! Mahindra owned Pininfarina In a pretty astounding turn, with Mahindra-owned Pininfarina announcing plans of building a Bugatti Chiron rivalling electric supercar through a collaboration with Croatian electric hypercar maker Rimac Automobili as well as the Mahindra Racing Formula E team. The resultant car known only as the PF-Zero is slated to make 1500 hp and launch as early as 2020. If that’s not enough this electric hypercar(while limited to 20 pieces), will also lend its platform to a series of SUVs.

Mahindra’s Bugatti Chiron rival: 1500 hp Pininfarina Electric hypercar!

The week was brightened up by a custom KTM 390 Duke by Rajputana Customs that's being called "Badmaash". A ne0-modern cafe racer with the manic 390 Dukes is exactly the kind of bike we like!

OMG! Meet the KTM 390 Duke ‘Badmaash’ by Rajputana Customs: What a stunning bad boy look!