Automobile sales in India decline in the festive month of October 2017

Overall automobile sale in the festive month of October 2017 has seen a decline by about 1.79% and with the exception of commercial vehicles and three-wheelers every other segment including Passenger vehicles (Cars, SUVs and vans) and two-wheelers (Motorcycles, Scooters, Mopeds) have marginally declined by .30% and by 2.76% says the data released by Society of Indian Automobile manufacturers. The industry produced a total 17,097,096 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle in April-October 2017 as against 15,811,071 in April-October 2016, registering a growth of 8.13 percent over the same period last year.

Domestic automobile sales in India

In the month of October the sale of cars and SUVs in India touched about 2.79 lakh units in October 2017 declining marginally by 0.30%. In the period between April – October 2017 passenger vehicles grew by 7.67 percent over the same period last year. Within the Passenger Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Utility Vehicle and Vans grew by 4.72 percent, 16.95 percent and 2.86 percent respectively in April-October 2017 over the same period last year.

The overall Commercial Vehicles segment grew by 6.04 percent in April-October 2017 as compared to the same period last year. Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) declined by (-) 5.38 percent, however, Light Commercial Vehicles grew by 13.97 percent in April-October 2017 over the same period last year.

Two-wheeler sales in October 2017 registered a total unit sales of 17.50 lakh as against about 18 lakh two-wheelers sold in October 2016. Motorcycles and scooter sales registered a growth at 8.09 percent in April-October 2017 over April-October 2016. Within the Two Wheelers segment, Scooters and Motorcycles grew by 14.63 percent and 5.93 percent respectively, while Mopeds declined by (-) 7.08 percent in April-October 2017 over April-October 2016.

Exports from India:



In April-October 2017, overall automobile exports grew by 10.37 percent. Two and Three-Wheeler Segments registered a growth of 15.87 percent, and 17.93 percent respectively while Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles declined by (-) 4.13 percent and (-) 28.05 percent respectively in April-October 2017 over the same period last year.