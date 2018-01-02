Auto Expo 2018: Upcoming Hyundai mystery hatchback (Santro) nearing production

The new Hyundai hatchback that is believed to be the next generation Santro has been spied testing again. The images have been shared by one of our readers Ayush Arya while the test mule was undergoing final runs somewhere in Delhi NCR. The test unit appears to be in its final stages of testing which means that the production should start soon. Santro has been one of the most important cash cows for Hyundai in India and credit for the establishment of the South Korean brand in India goes very much to the said car only. There was no such major competition to the Santro in the 90s and that coupled to its tall-boy design helped Hyundai earn some good numbers. After serving for 16 years, the Hyundai Santro was retired in early 2015 despite the fact that it was doing good in terms of sales. This makes good reasoning for Hyundai to bring back its most successful nameplate back in the market. The upcoming new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to get its power from 1.1-litre iRDE engine that develops a maximum power output of 62 hp. There is also a healthy possibility that the carmaker will offer a smaller 800cc engine or a slightly bigger 1.2-litre Kappa mill. These will likely come mated to a five-speed manual transmission system. The company may also consider automatic transmission keeping in mind the fact that AMT cars are being accepted generously by buyers in India.

Currently, there is not much information about the upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro. However, it is widely believed that the car will come with heavy updates inside and out in comparison to the retired model. The new Santro is expected to come with features like a touchscreen infotainment and in terms of safety, it will likely get an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and dual airbags too.

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to be priced close to Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom) and at such a price point, it will rival against the likes of the Maruti WagonR and Tata Tiago. Within Hyundai’s portfolio, the car will be positioned between the Eon and Grand i10. The company might launch it at the coming Auto Expo 2018 that will open gates for the public on February 9 next year.