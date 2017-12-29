Auto Expo 2018 tickets: All details on price, bookings and home delivery too

Auto Expo 2018 is all set to open gates to the public in a little over a months time now. The online ticket bookings for Asia's largest motoring exhibition have already begun and this time, you can also get your tickets delivered to your doorstep. Keeping in mind the increase in the number of visitors with every edition, the Auto Expo has been extended to one more day this time. The Auto Expo is organised once in every two years by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in association with Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The Auto Expo 2018 will be spread across an area of 1,85,000 square meters and manufacturers from different parts of the world along with domestic ones will be taking part in the event. This time, one of the key focus areas will be on electric vehicles, all thanks to the Government of India's 2030 EV mission. With a few weeks away for the motor show to kick start, here are all details that you should keep handy to ensure a hassle-free visit.

Auto Expo 2018 Ticket Prices

The prices of the tickets for Auto Expo 2018 have been kept between Rs 350 to Rs 750 this time. If you opt to visit the motor show during business hours from 10 AM to 1 PM on weekdays, you will need to pay Rs 750. On the other hand, if you wish to visit the show during public hours between 1 PM and 6 PM, you will have to spare Rs 350. On weekends, there will not be any business hours and the price of tickets for these days will be Rs 475 valid from 10 AM to 7 PM. The ticket price for the last day is Rs 450.

Auto Expo 2018 Online Ticket Bookings

This time around, SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) is giving an option to the visitors to get the tickets delivered to their doorsteps. In order to do that, an interested buyer for the tickets has to visit the BookMyShow website and then choose the day on which he or she wants to visit the motor show. After that, he is required to specify the number of tickets for the purchase. An individual can book a maximum of 10 tickets. For this, the organisers are giving two options to the buyers. Either the tickets can be delivered to your doorstep or the buyers can collect them from some specified collection counters. In case of the latter, the buyer needs to submit his or her mail id along with his contact number. The counter details from where the tickets need to be picked up will be sent to him later. The free home delivery of the tickets for Auto Expo 2018 will start on 8th January 2017. In case of three or more tickets, there will be no delivery charges. However, if you buy less than three tickets, you will need to pay an additional fee for home delivery.

Auto Expo 2018 Offline Tickets

The offline tickets for Auto Expo 2018 will be available for sale at selected Metro stations. The buyer can simply pay in cash or through his card and he will get his specified number of tickets on the spot. The sale of the offline tickets will start in the last week of January 2018.

Auto Expo 2018 Venue

The 2018 edition of the motor show will be organised at India Expo Mart, Knowledge Park II in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.