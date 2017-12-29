Auto Expo 2018: New 2018 Maruti Swift spied completely undisguised in India ahead of its launch; All details

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its next-generation Swift at Auto Expo 2018. The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be one of the biggest car launches of the year. The highly awaited hatchback now has been spotted completely undisguised ahead of its official launch. The spy image issued by Cars And BunMaska show that the new 2018 Maruti Swift has been snapped during its TV commercial shoot. The car gets a major overhaul over the previous model and gets a completely new design, added features and a lot more. The all-new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is based on the company's Heartect platform that is claimed to be stronger and lighter than before. This has been made possible with the use of a rigid frame. The bookings for the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift will begin in January 2018. Many dealers across the country have confirmed the bit too, regarding the bookings to commence to open for early January 2018. The new Swift made its debut in Japan in late 2016, followed by its display in Europe at 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

While it was believed that the new 2018 Maruti Swift will be launched at the Auto Expo 2018, some media reports say that the car will be in January 2018. However, this makes very little sense to us as Auto Expo is a big platform and Maruti would want to consider launching an extremely important product like new Swift at the biennial event only. In terms of visuals, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with new design headlamps that definitely look bolder than before. LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) are also on offer that make the car look more upmarket than before.

The third generation of the Maruti Suzuki Swift sources its power from the same 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engines. These come with two gearbox choices of a 5-speed manual and a CVT unit. The car also might come with the company's SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) technology to offer a better fuel-efficiency. It is rumoured that the new 2018 Maruti Swift might also receive a 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine that is good for 100hp of power and 150 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission system.

Source: Cars And BunMaska - Instagram