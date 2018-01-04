Auto Expo 2018: Kia Sorento SUV spied testing in India: Skoda Kodiaq rival might debut next month

The seven-seater Kia Sorento SUV has been recently spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. The completely undisguised test mule has been snapped by folks at Autocar India and it bears an Andhra Pradesh number plate. This is contrary to other Kia models that have been spied on Indian roads previously but had the international registration plates and hence, were meant for the export markets. The Kia Sorento that you can see in the image is the top end GT Line variant. The Kia Sorento comes based on the same platform as the Hyundai Santa Fe. The Sorento also shares its powertrain and most of the elements with the aforementioned Hyundai SUV. The Santa Fe is not on sale in India anymore and in such a case, Kia Motors would love to take the opportunity to establish itself as a premium brand.

The Kia Sorento sources its power from three engine options. The company offers a 2.4-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines that churn out a respective power output of 194 hp and 195 hp. A 2.0-litre diesel trim is also on offer that is good for 148 horses. Two transmission options of a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic come with this SUV. Besides, there is also an option of an eight-speed automatic transmission that was introduced with the facelift model that made its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. An all-wheel-drive system might also come to India at least as an option. The Kia Sorento comes with features like paddle shifters, touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, 360 view camera, one-touch foldable seats and a lot more.

Kia has invested Rs 7,000 crore on its production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The production capacity of this plant is pegged at 3 lakh units annually. The Kia Sorento SUV is expected to make its India debut at the Auto Expo 2018. The seven-seater SUV will challenge the likes of Hyundai Santa Fe and Skoda Kodiaq and is expected to be priced over Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image Source: Autocar India

