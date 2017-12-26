Audi R8 likely to stop in 2020: Reasons for the death of this German supercar

A very bad news for all the Audi R8 fans out there. The German supercar and one of the last few naturally aspirated sportscars left on earth will die soon. A recent report on Automobile Mag suggests that there will be no replacement for the Audi R8 as of now and it will be shelved from the company's line up in the year 2020. This is the same time when the next-generation Lamborghini Huracan will make its entry. So, what will sit at the top of the company's line up then? Well, Audi will launch the RS Q8 SUV that will share its engine with the Lamborghini Urus. The 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 generates a maximum power output of 650 hp. The upcoming Audi Q8 will be nothing but a sleek version of the popular Q7 SUV. Audi will also have a Project J1 in the store that will arrive in the form of a four-door coupe.

In September this year, Audi revealed the new R8 that features rear wheel drive system instead of an all-wheel-drive unit. The car is limited for sale to 999 units only. The Audi R8 will be discontinued due to a number of reasons out of which its miserable sales is seen as the biggest one. Also, the Volkswagen diesel gate scandal, Audi quitting the Le Mans, Audi Quattro turning into Audi Sport and last, Stephen Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport leaving Audi and joining Bugatti are some of the reasons that have played a significant and combined role in the retirement of the R8.

This is what exactly the report quotes regarding the discontinuation of the Audi R8, "From what we know today, there will be no replacement for the slow-selling R8, which will be phased out in 2020 when the new Lamborghini Huracán arrives. Also dead: the proposed zero-emission R8 e-tron and the Scorpion supercar powered by a 1,000-hp V-8 boasting a desmodromic valvetrain created from four 1.2-liter Ducati motorcycle engines."

Source: Automobile Mag