Audi Q8 spied testing in India, to unveil globally in 2018; India launch also likely next year

Audi is preparing its latest SUV Q8 for an official launch, but before that happens, here's a gander at what its production version might look like. A recent spy video posted on YouTube channel called Techbuzz has captured the 2018 Audi Q8 being tested on Indian roads. The Q8 concept was first showcased at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March and then again at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. With the Q8, Audi will propel itself into a new segment next year. It will combine the spaciousness typical of an SUV with the lines of a coupe, tapping into a new segment by offering an alternative to the classic design of the full-size class. The 2018 Audi Q8 is based on the Q7 SUV and according to the spied images, it gets designing and styling similar to the concept model. It will feature a large octagonal grille and Matrix headlamps. The Audi Q8 is also likely to get frame-less doors as seen on the concept model, but will get flat and wide C-pillar and flared wheel arches.

The Audi Q8 concept measures 5,020 mm in length, 2,040 mm in width and has 3,000 mm of wheelbase. Despite a coupe-like design, the SUV will plenty of cabin and boot space. The cabin gets a large rounded touchscreen as well as an analogue heads-up display (HUD). It will offer a choice between five-seat and four-seat layout, depending on the variant level but it remains to be seen if Audi India will launch both versions.

Audi has not yet disclosed any engine options for the Audi Q8, but the concept's propulsion comes from a powerful, yet efficient 3.0-litre TFSi petrol plug-in hybrid engine with 442.5 hp of output and 700 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and channels power to Audi's Quattro four-wheel drive system. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7-second and has a top speed of 272 km/h.

When launched in India, the Audi Q8 will be positioned above the Q7 and will compete with the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe. The production-ready Audi Q8 will make its global debut in 2018 and could be launched in India in the same year.