Audi Q7 petrol launched at Rs 67.76 lakh in India: More petrol powered Audi’s to follow

Audi’s biggest flagship SUV the Q7 gets a new variant in India, this time in petrol. Audi has priced the gas plugging Q7 at 67.76 lakh. The petrol will sell alongside the diesel Q7 which is already on sale in the sub-continent. The launch is part of Audi’s paradigm shift toward the cleaner fuel, involving its entire product portfolio. As the gap between diesel and petrol, and the demand for cleaner petrol cars re emerges it will be likely that we will see more premium brands bringing in petrol as their primary volume drivers.Powering the humongous Audi Q7 will be Audi’s 2-litre four cylinder, TFSI engine in a 248 hp state of tune, making a respectable 370Nm of torque. The transmission will be done through an 8-speed automatic sending power to all four wheels through Audi’s signature AWD system. In tune with Audi’s new nomenclature, it will get the confusing 40 TFSI and will accelerate a 233 kmph and does a 0-100 run sprint in a respectable 6.8 seconds.

In terms of features, the new Audi Q7 comes loaded with multi-zone climate control, Audi MMI infotainment system with smart connectivity, Audi Virtual Cockpit- which is an all-digital instrument console among a whole host of others. Safety package on the airbags, ABS, ESC, Emergency Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and much more. It will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X5, Land Rover Discovery and the upcoming Range Rover Velar. The technology pack which gets more in terms of features will be sold at 74.43 lakh