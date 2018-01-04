Audi India sells 7876 vehicles in 2017; Promises an aggressive 2018 starting with new gen Audi Q5

It has been 10 years German luxury automaker Audi ventured into India and in 2017 the company reported a 2 per cent increase in its sales over calendar year 2016. Audi sold a total of 7876 units in 2017 in India and has helped the company including its dealers a decent growth.

2017 started with India recovering from the impact of demonetisation then GST and addition of more cess on luxury cars and SUVs that has lead to a slow growth in a country where luxury car makers are betting big.

The year also saw Audi India getting a new head in India – Rahil Ansari bringing in more energy to the company’s overall operations along with Audi launched 10 new vehicles (including facelifts, variants and all-new models).

“Audi completed ten years in India in 2017 and we are delighted that within this short span, it has become one of the most preferred luxury car brands for enthusiasts in the country. With 7876 deliveries to customers in 2017, we have increased our sales by 2% while earning a profitable growth for our dealer partners,” commented Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

The new Audi Q5 to be launched in India on January 18, 2018

The company is now gearing up for 2018 and the first launch of the year would be the new generation Audi Q5 SUV. Audi Q5 has been one of the brands most successful SUV in India and we expect the new avtar of the SUV to bring success to the brand in India. The 2018 Audi Q5 resembles Audi’s new design philosophy and takes an aggressive stance showcasing brand’s new vision. Audi Q5 in India will be powered by a 2.0L diesel engine with a power of 190 hp mated to a 7-Speed dual-clutch transmission. Audi Q5’s design and also the interior dash layout is similar to its bigger sibling Audi Q7. Top variants of the SUV will also feature virtual cockpit and all-digital instrument cluster.

Apart from the new Audi Q5 the company will also launch the new generation Audi A8 that will take on the likes of BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class sometime around June 2018. We are certain Audi India will surprise us with more products this year.

“We are now looking forward to the launch of our trendsetting and immensely popular Audi Q5 in its new generation in January 2018. Apart from this, we promise to bring some more exhilarating cars for Audi enthusiasts this year. I know that many customers are waiting for this launch to buy their favourite SUV in a brand new avatar. I can promise that 2018 will be the year of some of the most exhilarating products from the Audi line-up,” Rahil added

Audi India now has a reach of more than 90 customer touch points including showrooms, Workshops and used car facilities.