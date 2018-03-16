Audi increases prices by up to Rs 9 lakh: Here’s how much your favourite Audi will now cost

Audi India has just announced a price hike across its model range. The company has increased the prices of its cars by 4 percent and the new prices will come into effect starting 1st April, 2018. The hike is valid across all Audi models in the country. That said, all Audi cars will now go dearer in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. The reason behind this hike in price is the increase in the custom duty that was announced in the Union budget. It is not just Audi but other automakers too that have announced a revision in prices across their model range.

Commenting on the increase in prices of Audi cars, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India said, "The increase in Custom duty and introduction of Social Welfare surcharge in lieu of an Education cess (which is higher than the erstwhile Cess) in the Union Budget made the increase in price inevitable. We have tried to absorb the impact of the increase in the Customs duty and have minimized the price hike for our customers. To minimize the impact of the price increase, we are also offering various Audi Finance schemes along with sales and service benefits for our discerning customers who aspire to join the Audi Family."

Watch our 2018 Audi Q5 SUV video review here:

“While luxury car industry is undertaking several initiatives and investment to make the dream of owning a luxury vehicle more realistic for all, we also expect the government to support this industry. There is no doubt that increase in car sales would definitely help the Government in garnering more accumulated taxes,” he added.

So, if you are planning to buy an Audi, now is the best time. Expect announcements from more car manufacturers to come in the next few days!