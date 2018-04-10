Audi e-tron Vision GT: From a PlayStation game to an 815 hp electric racecar reality

Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo was originally developed for the virtual world of PlayStation 4. But now, it very much a tangible experience and is ready to race in the Formula E. Starting with the race in Rome on Saturday, April 14, the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo will be deployed as a race taxi. The customers and guests of the brand with the four rings will be able to experience Formula E’s city circuits as passengers in the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo starting at the race in Rome.

Employees at Audi’s pre-production centre developed and produced this one-of-a-kind car within the space of just eleven months based on the example of the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo from the “Gran Turismo” PlayStation game.

The million-selling “Gran Turismo” game has long acquired cult status with gamers around the globe. Audi has been working together with Sony and Polyphony Digital – the creators of “Gran Turismo” – for nearly 20 years.

Audi designers created the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo for the “Vision Gran Turismo” competition that was launched on the market on the occasion of the popular game’s 15th anniversary. Numerous automobile manufacturers developed virtual race cars for the contest.

Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo has a permanent all-wheel drive - the fully electric e-tron Quattro all-wheel drive with variable power distribution. Three electric motors, each with an output of 268 hp, propel the concept car. Two electric motors drive the rear axle and the third one the front axle, using individual components from the future Audi e-tron. System output is 815 hp.

With a kerb weight of 1,450 kg, Audi E-Tron has a power to weight ratio of 1.78 kg per horsepower with ideal 50:50 percent weight distribution between the front and the rear axle. The Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds.

The futuristic race taxi will be deployed at all European Formula E races and numerous other events in 2018. At the wheel will be former DTM driver Rahel Frey from Switzerland or Le Mans winner Dindo Capello from Italy.