Audi just trolled Tesla and Elon Musk and it’s epic!

Turns out the team responsible for creating advertisements for Audi has a strong sense of humour. Really, Audi? Musk Have? It actually directly trolls electric car giant Tesla CEO Elon Musk. But, we love it. It's almost like Anton Ego (Audi) from Ratatouille telling Monsieur Linguini (Tesla) that it had been playing the game without an opponent. Now there is one - Audi e-Tron Sportback, and Audi is just simply letting you know that it is a Musk have, sorry we meant must have.

The e-Tron is not expected to be launched before 2019, in fact Jaguar may beat Audi to market anyways with the I-Pace, but Tesla Model 3 is set to go into production next month, and hence the timing of the mild joke seems timely.

Audi says the e-Tron will have a 95 Wh battery, which will deliver a range of about 500 km, and will be capable of 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

Time will tell who has the last laugh. Audi participates in Formula E, an all electric race series, but Tesla has been manufacturing electric cars for over a decade now, and to top it all the brand also has its own network of charging points.

Ad wars between car brands is nothing new. Remember the Audi-BMW clash on hoardings? It was almost an elaborate chess match on billboards. Read all about it here

Not sure if this will turn into something like that, depends if Elon Musk silently works on making his product better or indulges in a bit of friendly one-on-one. After all, it's good entertainment for the ones watching.