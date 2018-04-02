Tata H5X SUV spied testing in Pune, shares platform with Land Rover Discovery Sport

First unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo, Tata H5X will be Tata Motors' flagship SUV when launched, which may now be nearer than before as the H5X has been spotted on test in Pune. Expected to launch in the current fiscal year, the upcoming Tata H5X is based on a new platform called ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA)’, which also underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. Production of the new Tata H5X is likely to begin later this year. The H5X SUV will sport Tata's Impact 2.0 design language with dimensions that will stand at 4,575mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and 1,686 mm in height, the H5X has a 2,740 mm wheelbase.

Tata H5X showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo had a sharp angular jawline that is accented by the High-set LED headlamps and grill. As you move further to the front of the H5X, separated by Tata’s signature humanity line is a sharp angular bumper that has what appears to be a design heavy fog lamp enclosure featuring what Tata has referred to as a ‘tri-arrow pattern'.

Tata Motors is yet to reveal what engine the H5X concept will be running. The engine options may include a Fiat sourced 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine with 140-170 hp paired with a ZF sourced 9-speed automatic transmission.

The interior of the Tata H5X will be more upclass than what we have seen on any Tata vehicle before. When launched in India, Tata H5X will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

Meanwhile, just recently Tata Motors announced that the company has registered a 35% growth in the month of March 2018, selling a total of 69,440 units. Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicles sales performance was at 20,266 units as against 15,433 units, a robust growth of 31% over last year.