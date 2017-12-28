At Nissan and Datsun, it’s raining discounts! Benefits of up to Rs 77,000 announced

Nissan India has announced year-end discounts and benefits of up to Rs 77,000 across its product range, including Datsun. The Nissan 'Now or Never' offer includes free insurance, an additional offer for government employees and cash discounts. Nissan India also offers finance through Nissan Finance at an interest rate of 7.99%. To start with Nissan is offering total benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on its best-seller hatchback, the Micra, prices of which start at Rs 4.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The benefits will include free insurance of Rs 25,000, government employee benefit of Rs 8,000 and a cash discount of Rs 30,000. It should be noted that the benefits will depend on the buyers' eligibility, according to the variant and state of sale. Additional Corporate Offer is applicable as per the NMIPL approved list of corporates.

Nissan Micra Active

Nissan Micra Active will be available with total benefits of up to Rs 56,000, that include free insurance of Rs 20,000, government employee offer of Rs 6,000 and a cash discount worth Rs 30,000. Base price of the Nissan Micra Active is Rs 4.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Nissan Terrano

Nissan India is offering the maximum benefits of Rs 77,000 on the Terrano. The benefits include free insurance of Rs 45,000, government employee offer of Rs 12,000 and a cash discount of Rs 20,000. Nissan Terrano price starts at Rs 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Nissan Sunny

Nissan India is offering benefits of Rs 65,000 on the Sunny. The benefits include free insurance of Rs 35,000, government employee offer of Rs 10,000 and a cash discount of Rs 20,000. Nissan Sunny is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim.

Datsun GO

Datsun GO is being offered with benefits of Rs 27,500, which includes cash discount of Rs 10,000 cash discount, free insurance of Rs 12,500 and government employees can avail an additional benefit of Rs 5,000. Datsun GO is priced at Rs 3.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.

Datsun GO+

Datsun GO+ is on sale with benefits of up to Rs 29,000, which includes cash discount of Rs 10,000 cash discount, free insurance of Rs 14,000 and government employees can avail an additional benefit of Rs 5,000. Datsun GO+ is priced at Rs 3.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.

Datsun redi-GO 0.8L

Total benefits on the Datsun redi-GO 0.8L are up to Rs 26,000, which includes Rs 10,000 cash discount, free insurance of Rs 11,000 and government employees can avail an additional benefit of Rs 5,000. Datsun redi-GO 0.8L retails at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim.

Datsun redi-GO 1.0L

Datsun redi-GO 1.0L is being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 34,000. The benefits include a cash discount of Rs 15,000, free insurance of Rs 14,000 and an additional benefit of Rs 5,000 for government employees. Datsun redi-GO 1.0L prices start at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).