Aston Martin chief’s ‘ungentlemanly’ remark over Rolls-Royce being ‘old-fashioned’ gives rise to a verbal war

Think of extreme luxury and extreme Britishness in cars, you'll think of Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce. What you won't expect is an 'I'm better.. No, I'm better' squabble. But it did happen during the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The bosses of the two brands, the customers of which are the ultra-rich, royal families and James Bond, got into a row when Aston Martin’s design chief Marek Reichman said that Rolls-Royce was as modern as ‘Ancient Greece’. To be honest, we're not thinking 'buuurn!' in our heads, it's more like 'whaaa!' And then he went on to say the Rolls-Royce Phantom was an outdated 'Buckingham Palace on wheels'. "The world has changed, and the Royals have changed."

Rolls-Royce chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos was definitely not pleased and said that it was 'highly unprofessional' and 'ungentlemanly' behaviour on BMW's part.

"They don’t understand the luxury segment. Nor do they understand our customers. They are in a completely different league when it comes to pricing and they have zero clue about what’s going on in the upper, upper segment."

The row broke out after the introduction of the new electric Aston Martin Lagonda prototype at the Geneva Motor Show this week when Aston Martin chief suggested that the Lagonda would 'disrupt' the super-luxury market. And he added that it so far may be dominated by Rolls-Royce and Bentley but the Lagonda would offer ‘guilt-free luxury’ to ultra-wealthy motorists.

Rolls Royce Phantom VIII

Aston boss Reichman went on to tell Autocar that Rolls-Royce was ‘an imperfect package for luxury’ and Apple and Google executives wouldn't be seen in a Phantom, but will more likely drive an Aston Martin.

“Rolls-Royce and Bentley are Ancient Greece today. I worked on the original Phantom. The brief was Buckingham Palace on wheels. It was important to do that to establish it,” he said.

“Look at Rolls-Royce: It’s the most luxurious car in the world. Given its roots, its reason for being, it’s essentially still an internal combustion engine to replace a horse, a carriage and a trunk. It’s an imperfect package for luxury.”

Aston Martin Lagonda

And then stepped in Aston Martin chief executive Dr Andy Palmer who said that "if Rolls-Royce is a Boeing 777, then Lagonda will be Concorde. It doesn’t need a big grille."

Rolls-Royce decided to take the high road over the comment and Muller-Otvos said: “Why are they behaving like this? There’s enough room for three great British brands – Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin. We don’t criticise our rivals.”

Needless to say, we adore both the brands very much for their heritage and even better, their cars. While Rolls-Royce by far seems to be the epitome of luxury, Aston Martin cars have been the preferred choice of the coolest man on Earth, James Bond. It is quite absurd for such biggies getting into such squabbles.