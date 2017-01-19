Ashok Leyland launches two new commercial vehicles- GURU and PARTNER

Ashok Leyland, one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the GURU, Intermediate Commercial Vehicle and PARTNER, light commercial vehicle. The GURU is priced from Rs 14.35 lakh to Rs 16.72 lakh including VAT while the PARTNER is available in two variants which complies BS4 emission norms- 4-tyre, 14 ft HSD priced at Rs 10.29 lakh and 6-tyre, 14 ft HSD available for Rs 10.59 lakh, all prices,ex-showroom, Delhi.

The GURU is designed keeping mileage, payload reliability and comfort in mind. It is powered by the company's H series CRDi engine and will be available with BS3 and BS4 variants. The GURU can carry a payload of up to 13 tonnes and gets a tilt and telescopic steering wheel. In addition, it gets LED tail lamps and safety features for the driver.

On the other hand, PARTNER is powered by a ZD30 CRDi engine and unit is a compliant of the BS4 emission norms. The next generation truck gets latest technologies from Japan and Europe and the interiors are like that of a passenger car according to Ashok Leyland. The LCV's two trims have the gross weight of 6 tonne and 7.2 tonne and have the ability to carry goods like FMCG. The PARTNER features a tiltable cabin which can be operated for service of the vehicle and also has an optional HVAC system. In addition, it gets power steering with tilt adjustment and a cable operated gear shifter for ease of driving. Ashok Leyland is offering a warranty of 3 lakh km or 3 years, whichever is earlier on the engine and transmission and one year warranty on other components as standard.