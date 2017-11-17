Amitabh Bachchan accident: narrowly avoids crash as wheel of his rental BMW comes off

Amitabh Bachchan was on his way to the airport, but life had other plans for him. The veteran Actor found himself in a car whose rear wheel decided to abandon the vehicle, as it got detached from the car mid-motion. Bachchan was on his way back from attending the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival on the 10th of November and was scheduled to catch a flight back home to Mumbai on the 11th when the incident happened. Mr. Bachchan was travelling with West Bengal state minister Subrata Mukherjee when a wobbly rear wheel decided to leave the moving vehicle. Reports suggest that the vehicle was a BMW and not a Mercedes-Benz as previously reported.

However, the incident, which took place on Dufferin Road en route the airport, was far from BMW's fault considering that the vehicle's Certificate of fitness had expired a while back, and was still in use by a local travel agency. The agency was duly asked to show cause for the discrepancies. Fortunately, injuries and casualties were left out of the incident, and Mr Bachchan, although shaken by the incident, had no injuries to report. He made his way to the airport in Subrata Mukherjee’s car that was following the BMW.

As for the wobbly rear wheel, there hasn’t been a clear deduction as to what caused it, meaning that the matter is still being investigated by Kolkata Authorities. PTI also reported that "proper action" might be taken against the travel agency if "any fault" on their part is found.