Alleged Yahoo hacker was only 20 when he owned a Porsche 911, Lamborghini Gallardo

The Canadian who was accused of hacking into Yahoo! Inc. email accounts alleged on instructions of the Russian government appeared in court seeking bail on Wednesday. During the proceedings, he told the judge that he earned $7,500 (about Rs 4.9 lakh) a month in 2014 when he started his own business protecting web servers from hackers. He owned a BMW and a Mercedes Benz when attended high school. He eventually bought a Lamborghini and an Aston Martin, which he claims his parents helped him buy. A hearing is also to be held to determine if he should be extradited to the US for trial. The in Hamilton did not rule on his bail request, saying it would hear closing submissions from the lawyers on April 11.

The 22-year-old hacker, Karim Baratov, was indicted last month along with three others by the US government. They were charged with allegations that they worked for Dmitry Dokuchaev, a hacker for Russia’s FSB security service - the successor to the KGB. Baratov's father has claimed his son was not aware that he worked for the FSB.

The court found photographs of Baratov with a series of high-end luxury cars taken from his now-deleted social media accounts. He admitted owning all of them at one point of time or another. He apparently owned his Lamborghini Gallardo for 11 months, his BMW was with him only for six days and an Audi R8 for a month. He still owned a Aston Martin and a Mercedes when he was arrested.